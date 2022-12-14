Read full article on original website
BBC
Sean Fox and Mark Hall murders carried out by 'same gunmen', say police
Police have formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall, who were both killed in west Belfast almost one year apart. Sean Fox, 42, died after being shot multiple times inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October. Mark Hall, 31,...
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
BBC
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
BBC
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
BBC
Manchester man who threatened to disfigure ex with acid is jailed
A man who threatened to disfigure his ex-partner with acid has been jailed. Mohammed Aamer Imtiaz, of Manchester, also tracked her movements, sent her repeated malicious messages and threatened to have her raped. The 36-year-old was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to three years behind bars for controlling and coercive...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
BBC
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near Solihull, in the West Midlands. It happened on Bickenhill Lane, in Marston Green, just before 17:10 GMT on Thursday, police said. A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and West Midlands Police said nothing could be...
BBC
Channel migrant deaths: Man, 19, charged after four die at sea
A man has been charged after four people died in the Channel while trying to enter the UK illegally. Thirty nine people were rescued when a dinghy ran into difficulties off the Kent coast on Wednesday, but four, including a teenager, died. Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, was...
BBC
Man who died on oil rig was amazing, says family
A British man who died on an oil rig off Qatar was "one of a kind", his family has said. Robert Robson, 38, from the Tyne and Wear area, died in an unspecified non-work-related incident at an offshore platform on Monday. Two other British men were said to be involved,...
BBC
Armagh man Odhran O'Neill dies in kayaking incident in Thailand
A 22-year old man has died after his boat capsized while kayaking in Thailand. Odhran O'Neill from Lurgan, County Armagh was last seen in Khao Sok National Park on Saturday at 13:00 GMT. Mr O'Neill's uncle David O'Dowd told the BBC his nephew was only 4.5m (15ft) from a jetty...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
