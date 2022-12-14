Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14
These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.
FoodScore / Follow UpDate
Alice's Candy1003/24/2022
Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022
auntie Anne's9812/8/2022
Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022
Burger King92 / 10011/9/2022
Charleys Philly Steaks10011/9/2022
Chili's94 / 9911/9/2022
Chuy's Mexican Food84 / 965/17/2022
Cinnabon9512/12/2022
Dave & Buster's9410/26/2022
Dippin' Dots1003/24/2022
Dragon Breath98 / 10012/6/2022
German Roasted Nuts1003/31/2022
Great American Cookies978/3/2022
Green Leaf's9712/6/2022
Haagen-Dazs979/20/2022
Jamba Juice93 / 9810/27/2022
Johnny Rockets83 / 9512/8/2022
Kelly's Cajun Grill6112/6/2022
Maki of Japan9812/6/2022
Mission BBQ85 / 9711/9/2022
Nash Dogs10011/30/2022
Nashville Hotdogs9810/18/2021
Orange Julius9912/12/2022
Panda Epress10011/9/2022
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen1005/11/2022
Popeyes91 / 989/20/2022
Pyramids Cafe10012/6/2022
Rainforest Cafe10011/30/2022
Regal Opry Mills Stadium 201001/18/2022
Rocky Mountain Chocolate10011/29/2022
Romano's Macaroni Grill978/23/2022
Starbucks978/12/2022
Subway
Sweet Moo's1006/3/2022
T.G.I. Friday's997/11/2022
The Cheesecake Factory9912/5/2022
Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen84 / 9612/8/2022
Wetzel's retzels9712/12/2022
Woops!
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
