Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14

These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.

FoodScore / Follow UpDate

Alice's Candy1003/24/2022

Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022

auntie Anne's9812/8/2022

Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022

Burger King92 / 10011/9/2022

Charleys Philly Steaks10011/9/2022

Chili's94 / 9911/9/2022

Chuy's Mexican Food84 / 965/17/2022

Cinnabon9512/12/2022

Dave & Buster's9410/26/2022

Dippin' Dots1003/24/2022

Dragon Breath98 / 10012/6/2022

German Roasted Nuts1003/31/2022

Great American Cookies978/3/2022

Green Leaf's9712/6/2022

Haagen-Dazs979/20/2022

Jamba Juice93 / 9810/27/2022

Johnny Rockets83 / 9512/8/2022

Kelly's Cajun Grill6112/6/2022

Maki of Japan9812/6/2022

Mission BBQ85 / 9711/9/2022

Nash Dogs10011/30/2022

Nashville Hotdogs9810/18/2021

Orange Julius9912/12/2022

Panda Epress10011/9/2022

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen1005/11/2022

Popeyes91 / 989/20/2022

Pyramids Cafe10012/6/2022

Rainforest Cafe10011/30/2022

Regal Opry Mills Stadium 201001/18/2022

Rocky Mountain Chocolate10011/29/2022

Romano's Macaroni Grill978/23/2022

Starbucks978/12/2022

Subway

Sweet Moo's1006/3/2022

T.G.I. Friday's997/11/2022

The Cheesecake Factory9912/5/2022

Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen84 / 9612/8/2022

Wetzel's retzels9712/12/2022

Woops!

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.