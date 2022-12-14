ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nZLH_0jhuAeZB00
Photo by Alice's Candy

These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.

FoodScore / Follow UpDate

Alice's Candy1003/24/2022

Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022

auntie Anne's9812/8/2022

Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022

Burger King92 / 10011/9/2022

Charleys Philly Steaks10011/9/2022

Chili's94 / 9911/9/2022

Chuy's Mexican Food84 / 965/17/2022

Cinnabon9512/12/2022

Dave & Buster's9410/26/2022

Dippin' Dots1003/24/2022

Dragon Breath98 / 10012/6/2022

German Roasted Nuts1003/31/2022

Great American Cookies978/3/2022

Green Leaf's9712/6/2022

Haagen-Dazs979/20/2022

Jamba Juice93 / 9810/27/2022

Johnny Rockets83 / 9512/8/2022

Kelly's Cajun Grill6112/6/2022

Maki of Japan9812/6/2022

Mission BBQ85 / 9711/9/2022

Nash Dogs10011/30/2022

Nashville Hotdogs9810/18/2021

Orange Julius9912/12/2022

Panda Epress10011/9/2022

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen1005/11/2022

Popeyes91 / 989/20/2022

Pyramids Cafe10012/6/2022

Rainforest Cafe10011/30/2022

Regal Opry Mills Stadium 201001/18/2022

Rocky Mountain Chocolate10011/29/2022

Romano's Macaroni Grill978/23/2022

Starbucks978/12/2022

Subway

Sweet Moo's1006/3/2022

T.G.I. Friday's997/11/2022

The Cheesecake Factory9912/5/2022

Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen84 / 9612/8/2022

Wetzel's retzels9712/12/2022

Woops!

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Nashville middle school hosts 'drip drive'

Community honors fallen Maury County Deputy Brad Miller. More than 40 pedestrians killed in Nashville this year. Nashville clinic has 43% of patients diagnosed with …. The CDC will update its flu map Friday. Tennessee has remained as one of the hardest-hit states for weeks. Multiple guns stolen from cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
NASHVILLE, TN
1029thebuzz.com

No More Free Parking Downtown Nashville?

Well, downtown Nashville is about to get more expensive. Beginning February 2023, Nashville drivers will be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. Currently, it costs about $1.25 an hour to park downtown, but transportation leaders say that price could be going up soon. Although, there will be some days with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Last Minute Toy Store now open

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Search warrant served at Oak Plains Academy

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Fallen Maury Co. deputy remembered at visitation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends paid their final respects to Maury County Reserve Deputy Brad Miller on Thursday. The longtime Maury County deputy was killed in a traffic accident while on duty on Monday. Visitation was held at First Family Church on Thursday. Miller was controlling traffic on...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
613
Followers
4K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy