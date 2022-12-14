Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location
When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
5 Local Yakima Spots to Get Your Candy Cane Milkshake Fix
'Tis the season for all things peppermint flavored from coffee creamers to chocolate treats and plenty of different ways to partake including milkshakes. If a peppermint milkshake is what you desire, the Yakima Valley offers five local and unique spots to order your favorite holiday shakes. Where Can I Find...
6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas
As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
KIT Collecting Toys for Tots Friday at Yakima’s Steve Hahn
Thousands of kids in the Yakima Valley are hoping for a bright and happy Christmas thanks to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program. Every year the Marines partner with the Yakima Salvation Army to collect the distribute the toys for kids up to 18-years-old. You are invited to Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street for his annual Toys for Tots event on Friday. If you can't make it you can donate online at https://yakima-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!
Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
4 Embarrassing Holiday Work Party Stories from Yakima
Oh, the dreaded office party. The one day of the year when you're guilt-tripped into hanging out with your coworkers. For many people, this is, in fact, a chore. "I don't hang out with them outside the workplace; what makes the 'higher-ups' think I want to hang out during the holiday?" Then there are others (like myself) that don't mind the company holiday party. Worst case, you waste a couple of hours with people you'll see the next day. Best case, you have a story that will last a lifetime! These are some of those stories!
Yakima City Says No Thanks To Funding Crime Lab
The city of Yakima will investigate its own crime and save money each year by not being part of the regional crime lab. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council, on a 4-3 vote decided against supporting the center and paying $91,000 annually to fund the operations. Matt Brown, Holly Cousens...
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Free STEM Day Set for Youths Ages 4 to 11 at YVC
A couple of years before COVID, I took my daughter, Willow, to a STEM Day event for kids at YVC (Yakima Valley College). She had so much fun there. The year was 2019. She was around 6 or 7 years old at the time. We met up with some friends from Selah who had a daughter in the same Girl Scout troop as us and we all walked around the STEM Day booths and had a blast.
Fires at Naches Landfill Result in Permit Suspension
A landfill in Naches has had it's permit suspended until problem fires on the property can be stopped. Officials at the The Yakima Health District have suspended the permit held by the Caton Landfill at 1500 Naches Wenas Road in Naches. Health district officials say they've been working with the...
Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?
The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
Will Yakima Support The Regional Crime Center? We’ll Know Tuesday
Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that may or may not change during a Yakima City Council meeting on Tuesday. The council could vote on Tuesday on whether to support the...
Lost Dogs in Yakima: Can You Help Find This Handsome Lad’s Home?
Have you ever had a child walk in the front door of your home, all saucer-eyed with an unfamiliar dog in tow? I have, and with all of our children grown, I'd thought that I'd seen the last of those days. My wife, however, must not have gotten the memo.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Harrah Man Arrested in October Fatal Stabbing
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in October in White Swan as the county is dealing with a record amount of homicides. The suspect, 21-year-old Jerid Joe Winters of Harrah made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court this week where his bail was set at $500,000. He was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder warrant for the October 7 stabbing death of 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill.
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0