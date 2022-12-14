ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

92.9 The Bull

7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location

When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

5 Local Yakima Spots to Get Your Candy Cane Milkshake Fix

'Tis the season for all things peppermint flavored from coffee creamers to chocolate treats and plenty of different ways to partake including milkshakes. If a peppermint milkshake is what you desire, the Yakima Valley offers five local and unique spots to order your favorite holiday shakes. Where Can I Find...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas

As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

KIT Collecting Toys for Tots Friday at Yakima’s Steve Hahn

Thousands of kids in the Yakima Valley are hoping for a bright and happy Christmas thanks to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program. Every year the Marines partner with the Yakima Salvation Army to collect the distribute the toys for kids up to 18-years-old. You are invited to Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street for his annual Toys for Tots event on Friday. If you can't make it you can donate online at https://yakima-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!

Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?

The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
UNION GAP, WA
92.9 The Bull

4 Embarrassing Holiday Work Party Stories from Yakima

Oh, the dreaded office party. The one day of the year when you're guilt-tripped into hanging out with your coworkers. For many people, this is, in fact, a chore. "I don't hang out with them outside the workplace; what makes the 'higher-ups' think I want to hang out during the holiday?" Then there are others (like myself) that don't mind the company holiday party. Worst case, you waste a couple of hours with people you'll see the next day. Best case, you have a story that will last a lifetime! These are some of those stories!
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima City Says No Thanks To Funding Crime Lab

The city of Yakima will investigate its own crime and save money each year by not being part of the regional crime lab. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council, on a 4-3 vote decided against supporting the center and paying $91,000 annually to fund the operations. Matt Brown, Holly Cousens...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Free STEM Day Set for Youths Ages 4 to 11 at YVC

A couple of years before COVID, I took my daughter, Willow, to a STEM Day event for kids at YVC (Yakima Valley College). She had so much fun there. The year was 2019. She was around 6 or 7 years old at the time. We met up with some friends from Selah who had a daughter in the same Girl Scout troop as us and we all walked around the STEM Day booths and had a blast.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Fires at Naches Landfill Result in Permit Suspension

A landfill in Naches has had it's permit suspended until problem fires on the property can be stopped. Officials at the The Yakima Health District have suspended the permit held by the Caton Landfill at 1500 Naches Wenas Road in Naches. Health district officials say they've been working with the...
NACHES, WA
92.9 The Bull

Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?

The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Harrah Man Arrested in October Fatal Stabbing

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in October in White Swan as the county is dealing with a record amount of homicides. The suspect, 21-year-old Jerid Joe Winters of Harrah made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court this week where his bail was set at $500,000. He was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder warrant for the October 7 stabbing death of 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

