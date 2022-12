Tickets are still available for this weekend’s performance of an Ahwatukee tradition that has adopted a statewide brand. “Arizona Nutcracker,” which Dance Studio owner Kimberly Lewis this year has branded from the “Ahwatukee Nutcracker” she presented for 22 consecutive years at Desert Vista High School, will be presented at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the 160,000 square-foot Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., downtown Phoenix.

