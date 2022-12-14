ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Reuters

China urges action as ministers meet at U.N. nature summit

MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency.
Reuters

Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Johannesburg: Retail Sector Gears Up For Digital Retail Africa 2023

JOHANNESBURG & GAUTENG, ZA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Following various successful editions of Digital Retail Africa, the 5 th edition of Digital Retail Africa is set to take place on the 26 th of January 2023 at The Hilton Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Prepare for a new Era of Digital Retail ”, the conference will gather the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Africa. The event will also feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005440/en/ The 5th Digital Finance Africa conference will be held on the 26th of January in Johannesburg. (Photo: Business Wire)
Action News Jax

A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction

BEIJING — (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients...
Reuters

China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
TechCrunch

Taiwanese startup WritePath’s AI tech speeds up financial disclosure translation

WritePath announced that it has raised $340,000 in pre-Series A funding, led by Quantum International Corp. CEO Alex Lee. The round also saw participation from angel investors like jobstreet.com founder Mark Chang. WritePath’s previous investors include by UDN.com, a subsidiary of United Daily, one of the largest media organizations in Taiwan, and Singaporean translation firm Elite Asia.
TechCrunch

Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1

The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Planned Wind Farm Told It Will Need to Shut Down for Five Months a Year to Protect Parrots

Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...

