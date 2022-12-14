Read full article on original website
Trimming the fat: Inflation finally hitting profit margins
Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending.
Euro zone business activity falls at slower rate in Dec, inflation eases -PMI
BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity shrank at the slowest pace in four months in December, suggesting a likely recession ahead will be shallower than previously thought, a survey showed on Friday, while prices rose at the most modest rate in about a year.
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
New Zealand economy grows strongly in Q3, but recession clouds ahead
WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy saw surprisingly strong growth in the third quarter, fuelling expectations the central bank will continue its aggressive rate hiking cycle as it tries to get inflation at three-decade highs under control.
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
The US touts support for biodiversity – but at Cop15, it remains on the sidelines
Only two countries in the world have not joined the UN Convention on Biological Diversity: the Vatican and the US. Few have missed the Holy See, but the US not joining the CBD 30 years ago has been described as the “major holdout” among countries looking to support the convention’s goals.
China urges action as ministers meet at U.N. nature summit
MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency.
Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
UK Mulls Ban On Many Single-Use Plastics In England
The proposal could bar the sale of plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups.
Johannesburg: Retail Sector Gears Up For Digital Retail Africa 2023
JOHANNESBURG & GAUTENG, ZA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Following various successful editions of Digital Retail Africa, the 5 th edition of Digital Retail Africa is set to take place on the 26 th of January 2023 at The Hilton Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Prepare for a new Era of Digital Retail ”, the conference will gather the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Africa. The event will also feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005440/en/ The 5th Digital Finance Africa conference will be held on the 26th of January in Johannesburg. (Photo: Business Wire)
A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING — (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients...
China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
TechCrunch
Taiwanese startup WritePath’s AI tech speeds up financial disclosure translation
WritePath announced that it has raised $340,000 in pre-Series A funding, led by Quantum International Corp. CEO Alex Lee. The round also saw participation from angel investors like jobstreet.com founder Mark Chang. WritePath’s previous investors include by UDN.com, a subsidiary of United Daily, one of the largest media organizations in Taiwan, and Singaporean translation firm Elite Asia.
Danish government plans to scrap bank holiday to increase defence spending
New coalition’s proposal to remove Great Prayer Day from calendar met with criticism by church and business owners
TechCrunch
Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1
The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 7.5%, Warns Inflation Risks Are ‘Prevailing'
The bank also held its key rate at 7.5% during its October meeting. The Russian key rate has been cut six times so far. The central bank flagged that consumer prices are currently growing at a "moderate rate," while consumer demand is "subdued." The Bank of Russia said the external...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
California and the Midwest Face ‘High Risk' of Electricity Shortages in Next Five Years
The electricity grid is being pushed to the breaking point and California, parts of the Midwest and parts of the South Central United States are at "high risk" for energy shortfalls. The grid is being challenged as it goes through an unprecedented transformation from fossil fuel based energy to renewable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Planned Wind Farm Told It Will Need to Shut Down for Five Months a Year to Protect Parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
