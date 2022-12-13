Read full article on original website
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
EDMTunes
Meet Multi-Talented WillieFromTheDrive, Musician and Motivational Speaker
William Willard, commonly known by his stage name WillieFromTheDrive, hails from Hempstead, Long Island. Growing up in Hempstead, it wasn’t easy for the talented artist to shine as his area was often looked down on by the boroughs in New York. But for a determined WillieFromTheDrive, he was motivated to inspire other people from Hempstead that they too can shine and gain global recognition. Passion is an internal drive that pushes us to go beyond the obstacles we may face on our path to success. And if we are passionate about what we do, achieving our dreams gets easier. Passion has made WillieFromTheDrive scale to the top tier in the music industry at a young age. He has been a music enthusiast since he was young and has worked hard to follow his dreams.
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
nassauobserver.com
MacArthur High School Athlete Alexandra Thompson Earns Prestigious All-American Honor
The Levittown Public School District Athletic Department is proud to announce that General Douglas MacArthur High School student athlete Alexandra Thompson has been named an All-American, the highest honor that a high school athlete can earn. Thompson, the goalkeeper for MacArthur’s outstanding girls’ soccer team—a Long Island Champion—has earned the...
Patchogue-Medford parents on edge after bullets found inside high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school.
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
nassauobserver.com
Seaford Senior’s Commitment In All Areas Nets Award
Seaford High School senior Myles Schnaier was named a school winner in the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship competition. The award recognizes students for their outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and community service. At Seaford High School, Schnaier has played on the varsity and junior varsity soccer teams and the...
longislandadvance.net
The ball to rise again in Patchogue!
After years of no Midnight on Main, Patchogue Village’s unique and the family-friendly ball rise at 9 p.m. on Main Street, is to make its comeback this New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as...
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Huntington Station
A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck by a car on New York Avenue near Depot Road. Suffolk Police said the man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of family, was crossing New York Avenue about 7:25 p.m. Diane Garetano was Read More ...
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent...
Culprit In $94K Theft From Luxury Long Island Store Sentenced
A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison for helping to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury store on Long Island.Ali Harris, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, after pleading guilty to secon…
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
The identity has been released for the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island.The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead.A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted …
Herald Community Newspapers
New traffic light installed to reduce accidents
- In 2016, Gabrielle Christina Johnson, 12, on her way to school, was standing at the corner of Village Avenue and Elmont Road — where there was no crossing guard — waiting to cross the street. She stepped off the curb into the street while the light was still green and was struck by an oncoming SUV. She died soon after at Franklin Hospital.
