Hicksville, NY

midislandtimes.com

Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts

Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
PLAINVIEW, NY
EDMTunes

Meet Multi-Talented WillieFromTheDrive, Musician and Motivational Speaker

William Willard, commonly known by his stage name WillieFromTheDrive, hails from Hempstead, Long Island. Growing up in Hempstead, it wasn’t easy for the talented artist to shine as his area was often looked down on by the boroughs in New York. But for a determined WillieFromTheDrive, he was motivated to inspire other people from Hempstead that they too can shine and gain global recognition. Passion is an internal drive that pushes us to go beyond the obstacles we may face on our path to success. And if we are passionate about what we do, achieving our dreams gets easier. Passion has made WillieFromTheDrive scale to the top tier in the music industry at a young age. He has been a music enthusiast since he was young and has worked hard to follow his dreams.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
D_FoodVendor

5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork

New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nassauobserver.com

MacArthur High School Athlete Alexandra Thompson Earns Prestigious All-American Honor

The Levittown Public School District Athletic Department is proud to announce that General Douglas MacArthur High School student athlete Alexandra Thompson has been named an All-American, the highest honor that a high school athlete can earn. Thompson, the goalkeeper for MacArthur’s outstanding girls’ soccer team—a Long Island Champion—has earned the...
LEVITTOWN, NY
New York Post

Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
HICKSVILLE, NY
nassauobserver.com

Seaford Senior’s Commitment In All Areas Nets Award

Seaford High School senior Myles Schnaier was named a school winner in the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship competition. The award recognizes students for their outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and community service. At Seaford High School, Schnaier has played on the varsity and junior varsity soccer teams and the...
SEAFORD, NY
longislandadvance.net

The ball to rise again in Patchogue!

After years of no Midnight on Main, Patchogue Village’s unique and the family-friendly ball rise at 9 p.m. on Main Street, is to make its comeback this New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
PATCHOGUE, NY
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

New traffic light installed to reduce accidents

- In 2016, Gabrielle Christina Johnson, 12, on her way to school, was standing at the corner of Village Avenue and Elmont Road — where there was no crossing guard — waiting to cross the street. She stepped off the curb into the street while the light was still green and was struck by an oncoming SUV. She died soon after at Franklin Hospital.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

