Life experiences are one of the biggest things to be gained when looking into college. As a first-year student, I wanted to find a school that would provide me with opportunities to see the world and experience different things. Sitting in a classroom can only teach you so much; going out and seeing real-world scenarios can make you a valuable employee. Luckily for me, I ended up in a place that provided me with that opportunity. Looking back as a senior now, I am glad I have taken advantage of every travel opportunity Buena Vista University has provided me with.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO