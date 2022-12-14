ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
NBC San Diego

Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year

For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
TechCrunch

Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
NBC San Diego

Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
Reuters

China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
NBC San Diego

Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
Action News Jax

A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction

BEIJING — (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients...
NBC San Diego

Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022

Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy