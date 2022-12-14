Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
For Once, a Positive Inflation Surprise
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the most recent inflation numbers. U.S. headline inflation for November came in at 7.1%, vs 7.7% the previous month and the 7.3% expected by surveyed economists. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of core CPI was up just 0.2% month over month. This show looks at the numbers and market reactions, as well as what it might mean for the Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision expected on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
NBC San Diego
Bank of England Hikes Key Rate by 50 Basis Points, Will Continue to Respond ‘Forcefully' If Needed
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the half-percentage point hike, which takes the bank rate to 3.5%. Having hit a 41-year high in October, the annual rise in the U.K. consumer price index slowed to 10.7% in November, new figures revealed Wednesday. "The Bank...
NBC San Diego
Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year
For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
NBC San Diego
Swiss Central Bank Lifts Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points to Counter ‘Further Spread of Inflation'
The Swiss National Bank said it was looking to counter "increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation" with its 50 basis point hike. The rise is the third consecutive hike in 2022 after the country moved rates out of negative territory in September. "It cannot be ruled out...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
NBC San Diego
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
Trimming the fat: Inflation finally hitting profit margins
Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending.
Euro zone business activity falls at slower rate in Dec, inflation eases -PMI
BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity shrank at the slowest pace in four months in December, suggesting a likely recession ahead will be shallower than previously thought, a survey showed on Friday, while prices rose at the most modest rate in about a year.
Brazil central bank ups 2022 GDP growth, maintains deceleration for 2023
BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank improved on Thursday its projection for 2022 GDP due to a methodological revision that implied a better first-half result, but kept the perspective of a slowdown for 2023 on the back of its aggressive monetary tightening.
NBC San Diego
Tyson Foods Stock Slips to Lowest Levels Since November 2020 in Three-Day Losing Streak
Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low in a third-straight down day. Investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year. At least seven major Wall Street firms have "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock, which is down 30% in 2022. Tyson Foods...
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
NBC San Diego
Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
NBC San Diego
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023
Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
NBC San Diego
Investors Bolting From the Market After Hawkish Fed Speech Are Being Too Hasty, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech are acting too rashly. Stocks fell Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points and forecasted hiking rates through next year. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING — (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients...
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
NBC San Diego
Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022
Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
