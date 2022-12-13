Read full article on original website
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Important information – D&Ri holiday season newsletters
With the Christmas and New Year holiday period approaching, D&RI will not be publishing its weekly e-newsletter on 29 December. Consequently, the 22 December issue will be the last one of 2022. The newsletter will return next year with the usual mix of news, features, interviews and video. For the...
demolitionandrecycling.media
What climate pledges are being made in construction?
Major contractors, construction equipment manufacturers and rental companies are among those pledging to cut the greenhouse gasses they produce. But how much do these corporate climate pledges really tell us, and what more could they be doing? Lucy Barnard reports. With a couple of clicks of his computer keyboard, Marius...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Deutz TCD engines now HVO approved
Deutz has announced that, effective immediately, its entire TCD engine portfolio is approved for use with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). The approval includes all TCD engines meeting EU Stage 5 emissions standards, including the new 5.2 L TCD 5.2 four-cylinder diesel offering ratings of 134 to 228 hp and 950 Nm maximum torque, which started full production earlier this year.
