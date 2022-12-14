If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO