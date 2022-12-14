ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Christmas Events in San Angelo This Weekend

If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards

The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday

Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
