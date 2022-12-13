Read full article on original website
cdrecycler.com
Obsolete grades lead ferrous price rise
After weathering seven consecutive months of falling ferrous scrap values, processors of iron and steel scrap finally saw their inventory regain a little value in early December. Recyclers and traders indicate tight supply finally kicked in as a factor, boosted by increased demand from overseas. Scrap prices that started the...
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
americanmilitarynews.com
1,000 boats rush to mine gold along Ayeyawady River: Local sources
Authorities could not have prevent around a thousand boats from mining gold illegally along the Ayeyawady River in Kachin State for nearly two years, according to local sources. Since political changes in Myanmar in 2021, the areas along the river from the Maykha and Malikha rivers to the confluence of...
rigzone.com
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
streetwisereports.com
Drill Results Support Heap Leach, Oxide Gold Operation
Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) announced the results of three types of drilling done at its Goldstrike gold project in Utah, having completed its 2022 field season there, reported PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson in a Dec. 6 research note. "Results from PQ core and reverse circulation holes support potential...
BBC
£20m contract awarded for clean-up of nuclear shaft
Company Cavendish Nuclear has been awarded a contract to help clean-up Dounreay's shaft and silo. The shaft is a structure that plunges more than 60m below ground and was used for disposing of radioactive waste. Tackling the shaft has been described as the "world's deepest nuclear clean-up" The silo is...
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Introduces New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Golf Car Battery
CORONA, Calif. - Dec. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- With nearly 100 years of battery design, development, and innovation experience, U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. introduces its all-new ESSENTIAL Li™ line of Lithium-Ion deep-cycle batteries. ESSENTIAL Li™ will include 24-volt and 48-volt GC2 models designed with golf car applications in...
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
freightwaves.com
Trucking braces for new heavy-duty engine emission standards
The Biden administration will soon issue new tailpipe emissions standards for trucks that most truckers — from single owner-operators to owners of large fleets — warn could place heavy cost burdens onto the U.S. economy as a recession already looms. As proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
csengineermag.com
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: BluePrint Engines Bringing Improved LS Block To Market
Anytime a void appears in the automotive industry, it doesn’t take long for someone to step in and allow the industry to continue moving forward. One such area that we’ve seen struggle is engine block supply. Engine builders have scrambled over the last year or two to procure various parts, with blocks being one of the hardest-to-get components. While GM is shrinking its LS offerings and aftermarket manufacturers are increasing long back order lists, BluePrint Engines decided to solve the supply issue for themselves.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more
Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. rPlus Energies announced Theresa...
globalspec.com
Theories, calculations of internal combustion engines
In 1860, Etienne Lenoir invented the first commercially successful internal combustion (IC) engine. This engine was used to power a three-wheeled car at a speed of about two miles per hour. However, this engine’s single-cylinder design gave it a tendency to overheat and produce low efficiency. IC engines have...
Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With BAE Systems for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today that it will continue producing F-35 Lightning II (“F-35”) horizontal tail assemblies under an agreement with BAE Systems. This significant, multi-year agreement is the continuation of contract awards made to Magellan by BAE Systems and will further Magellan’s participation on the global program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005089/en/ The horizontal tail assemblies produced by Magellan are used on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing variant of the F-35. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin
Tree Hugger
US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential
In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
freightwaves.com
Yellow to alter proposed network changes after listening to Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has notified the Teamsters that it will make modifications to the second phase of its network consolidation, according to a memo from a union official to the rank and file. A Monday statement from Teamsters National Freight Director John Murphy to local unions says Yellow is...
3printr.com
Battery manufacturer WATT Fuel Cell receives investment from Generac Power Systems
WATT Fuel Cell, a specialist in Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks manufactured using additive manufacturing, announced that Generac Power Systems has invested in the battery company. The new investment closes 2022 with growing momentum toward commercial launch of fuel cell-driven power for homeowners. As a part of the transaction, a member from the Generac executive team will join the WATT board of directors.
Builder
Apartment Construction Is Forecasted to Support the Building Industry
According to new data from Research and Markets, the construction industry in the U.S. is expected to grow by 6.5% to reach $1,338,125 million in 2022, and the growth momentum is expected to continue through 2026 with a 5.5% compound annual growth rate. The report forecasts that construction output is expected to reach $1,658,038.6 million by 2026, which is largely supported by apartment construction.
