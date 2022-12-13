Anytime a void appears in the automotive industry, it doesn’t take long for someone to step in and allow the industry to continue moving forward. One such area that we’ve seen struggle is engine block supply. Engine builders have scrambled over the last year or two to procure various parts, with blocks being one of the hardest-to-get components. While GM is shrinking its LS offerings and aftermarket manufacturers are increasing long back order lists, BluePrint Engines decided to solve the supply issue for themselves.

4 DAYS AGO