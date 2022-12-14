Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has donated $55,000 to Queen Creek Unified to boost the robotics programs the district’s two junior high schools. “This will help grow our programs and bring new students into the realm of technology and engineering,” said junior high robotics teacher Michael Larson. “Thank you, Meta, for investing in the education of the Queen Creek community!”

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO