East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
East Valley Tribune
Hidden Gem: TwentyThree01 boasts creative drinks, fun times
When Chuck and Angela Fazio moved from a traditional real estate agency to a cloud-based international company, they were left with a beautiful building in Chandler. So, the couple did what anyone would do. They opened a nightclub and a lounge. TwentyThree01 Bar & Nightclub and The Forum Lounge are...
East Valley Tribune
Boardwalk decks the halls with merry events
Arizona Boardwalk has stocked up on fun for the whole family for the holidays. Remaining on its calendar of merry festivities are the Family Fun Holiday Fair & Marketplace, Candlelight Open Air Concerts, and holiday-themed experiences inside its various attractions. “We are a family-friendly destination and we're a great place...
East Valley Tribune
Meta boosts QC Unified robotics program
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has donated $55,000 to Queen Creek Unified to boost the robotics programs the district’s two junior high schools. “This will help grow our programs and bring new students into the realm of technology and engineering,” said junior high robotics teacher Michael Larson. “Thank you, Meta, for investing in the education of the Queen Creek community!”
East Valley Tribune
Coop ordinance opponents mount petition drive
Even before the Chandler City Council made it official, residents announced they would mount a petition drive to overturn allowing backyard chickens in residential areas. South Chandler resident Les Minkus told the Council they intended to force a referendum to give residents the ability to overturn Council’s decision, which became final with a 5-2 vote Dec. 5.
East Valley Tribune
Hoophall West 2022: Standout performances from the premier showcase
Each winter, Phoenix gets a chance to host one of the biggest high school basketball events across the country – Hoophall West. It brings some of the best programs together from across the country to showcase top talents at a higher level of competition than they normally see. Spanning...
East Valley Tribune
GPS Board tastes what it feeds kids
Pizza was served up to Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board members last week to help give them an insight on how breakfasts and lunches are prepared for students. Board members and the superintendent in a blind taste test sampled slices of pie from four different vendors. “I’ve been here for...
East Valley Tribune
Massive budget cuts loom over area school districts
Kyrene School District stands to lose 66% of its spending power in the last three months of the current school year if the state Legislature doesn’t waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit by March 1. In laying out the impact of being unable to spend an $20.5 million Kyrene already,...
