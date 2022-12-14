Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
mymix1041.com
Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree
We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
OBITUARY: James Bruce Harvey
James Bruce Harvey, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was well known and respected in positions of General Manager, Director of Engineering and served on multiple committees of the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and the TN Valley Authority, who spent his career working in the utility business in the TVA region but was well known for his positive attitude and generosity in the local community.
Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters
The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; Nashville Mayor John Cooper; Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp; AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin; and ACM officials including Academy Board of Director Officers and members.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
WKRN
Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February
A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February. Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February. A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February.
Jelly Roll Donates Every Penny From Sold-Out Show At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena To Same Juvenile Center He Was Incarcerated In
Jelly Roll is certainly in the giving spirit this holiday season. Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently had a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena, which is by far the cities biggest arena. And not only was the room full of adoring fans, and the show included...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee football should soon have a much more stout defense
Let’s be honest, Tennessee football’s defense was not great in 2022. Tim Banks’ unit finished the regular season ranked 85th nationally in total defense. But, thanks to the hard work of Josh Heupel and his staff, these lackluster defensive efforts should become a lot rarer in the near future. We talked about exactly why the Vols’ defense should be getting significantly better soon on the Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
Sheffield Brothers Donate Shoes to Tullahoma’s Farrar Elementary Students
In the spirit of the holiday season, Major Leaguers and former Jack T. Farrar Frogs, Jordan and Justus Sheffield, recently donated 48 pairs of shoes to students at their former elementary school on Friday. Jordan, a 2013 Tullahoma High School graduate, was a first-round selection in the 2016 Major League...
OBITUARY: Beverly Kidwell Blankenship
Beverly Kidwell Blankenship, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A native of Watertown, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Doyle and Grace Garman Kidwell. Mrs. Blankenship was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Blankenship and a brother James...
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
Popculture
Golf Champion Found Dead After Disappearing: What to Know About John Swoboda's Death
A golf champion who was reported missing was found dead in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and vanished under "suspicious" circumstances. According to the Mt. Juliet police department, Swoboda didn't bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home.
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna
Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine
Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy...
OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss
Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia. Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro...
Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings
During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
OBITUARY: Terry Edward Thomas
Terry Edward Thomas, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Rutherford County and worked at ADT as a commercial security consultant in various states. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Mabel Holden Thomas; brother,...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0