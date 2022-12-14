ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree

We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
CLEVELAND, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Bruce Harvey

James Bruce Harvey, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was well known and respected in positions of General Manager, Director of Engineering and served on multiple committees of the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and the TN Valley Authority, who spent his career working in the utility business in the TVA region but was well known for his positive attitude and generosity in the local community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; Nashville Mayor John Cooper; Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp; AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin; and ACM officials including Academy Board of Director Officers and members.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February

A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February. Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February. A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee football should soon have a much more stout defense

Let’s be honest, Tennessee football’s defense was not great in 2022. Tim Banks’ unit finished the regular season ranked 85th nationally in total defense. But, thanks to the hard work of Josh Heupel and his staff, these lackluster defensive efforts should become a lot rarer in the near future. We talked about exactly why the Vols’ defense should be getting significantly better soon on the Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Beverly Kidwell Blankenship

Beverly Kidwell Blankenship, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A native of Watertown, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Doyle and Grace Garman Kidwell. Mrs. Blankenship was also preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Blankenship and a brother James...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna

Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine

Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss

Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia. Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Terry Edward Thomas

Terry Edward Thomas, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Rutherford County and worked at ADT as a commercial security consultant in various states. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Mabel Holden Thomas; brother,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy