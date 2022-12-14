ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here. The Kennedy Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

No Knock Registry Available for La Vergne Residents

All commercial solicitors wanting to go door-to-door in La Vergne are required to get both a permit and ID badge to comply with an ordinance that was implemented in November of 2020. The ordinance also allows residents to sign up for a ‘No Knock’ list that will prevent commercial solicitors from visiting their home.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna

Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Anniversary Celebration: Rutherford County Courthouse Museum

Rutherford County Courthouse Museum held its Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at S Public Square in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Courthouse Museum – preserving our communities history Located at S Public Square, Murfreesboro. The Rutherford County Historic Courthouse Museum is an ongoing partnership between the Rutherford County Archives and the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Betty L. Edwards

Betty L. Edwards, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Bethany Rehabilitation Center with her loving and faithful daughter Tammy by her side. Betty was born on August 10, 1943, in Tempers Hall, Tennessee to the late Homor and Veda Eulene Tisdale. Betty is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Bouawaen Sayavong

Bouawaen Sayavong, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at her home on December 13th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Bouawaen was born on August 4th, 1942 to parents Pang and Khampan Chanthavong in Ban Viengphoka, Laos. Bouawaen completed her schooling in Laos, furthered her education to learn...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine

Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joan Crawford Free

Mrs. Joan Crawford Free, age 79, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Joe and Margie Harriman Crawford and raised in Montevallo, AL. Mrs. Free had a lengthy career in bookkeeping for several businesses as...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss

Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia. Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Christopher Steven Edsell

Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna. Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy