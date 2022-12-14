Read full article on original website
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Adds Vietnamese Restaurant
Assembly Food Hall, the preeminent downtown dining and entertainment destination announced today the addition of Han’s Banh Mi & Pho, an authentic Vietnamese cuisine serving the Nashville community since 2019. Han’s Banh Mi opened this week in the South Hall, offering Assembly Food Hall guests a new Vietnamese option.
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville
Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here. The Kennedy Center...
Ribbon Cutting: The Happy Book Stack in Murfreesboro
The Happy Book Stack held its ribbon cutting on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1411 Mark Allen Lane in Murfreesboro. The Happy Book Stack buys and sells used books, DVDs, vinyl, video games, and other hobby items. The Happy Book Stack. 1411 Mark Allen Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (931) 842-5418.
No Knock Registry Available for La Vergne Residents
All commercial solicitors wanting to go door-to-door in La Vergne are required to get both a permit and ID badge to comply with an ordinance that was implemented in November of 2020. The ordinance also allows residents to sign up for a ‘No Knock’ list that will prevent commercial solicitors from visiting their home.
Ground Breaking: Champy’s Chicken in Smyrna
Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna. “A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”
Anniversary Celebration: Rutherford County Courthouse Museum
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum held its Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at S Public Square in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Courthouse Museum – preserving our communities history Located at S Public Square, Murfreesboro. The Rutherford County Historic Courthouse Museum is an ongoing partnership between the Rutherford County Archives and the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University.
LaVergne Families – Register Now for Chief Chipp’s Last Minute Toy Store
The inaugural Chief Chip’s Last Minute Toy Store has opened registration on the City of La Vergne website while donations are also now being accepted. The last minute toy store will be on Sunday, December 18 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne Public Library meeting room, 5063 Murfreesboro Road.
OBITUARY: Betty L. Edwards
Betty L. Edwards, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Bethany Rehabilitation Center with her loving and faithful daughter Tammy by her side. Betty was born on August 10, 1943, in Tempers Hall, Tennessee to the late Homor and Veda Eulene Tisdale. Betty is...
OBITUARY: Bouawaen Sayavong
Bouawaen Sayavong, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at her home on December 13th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Bouawaen was born on August 4th, 1942 to parents Pang and Khampan Chanthavong in Ban Viengphoka, Laos. Bouawaen completed her schooling in Laos, furthered her education to learn...
Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List
OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments.
OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine
Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy...
OBITUARY: Joan Crawford Free
Mrs. Joan Crawford Free, age 79, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Joe and Margie Harriman Crawford and raised in Montevallo, AL. Mrs. Free had a lengthy career in bookkeeping for several businesses as...
OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss
Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia. Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro...
OBITUARY: Christopher Steven Edsell
Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna. Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell...
Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals
Nashville International Airport (BNA®) wants to make sure passengers are prepared for the holiday season by offering free gift wrapping. We know passengers will be traveling with gifts for friends and family, but for security reasons, TSA doesn’t recommend taking wrapped gifts through screening checkpoints. BNA’s volunteer team,...
Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville
Update 12-12-2022: The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The death investigation is being handled by the Metro-Nashville Police. From Mt. Juliet Police. Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man, and police are...
