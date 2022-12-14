Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
AZFamily
One hospitalized after early morning motel fire in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa. Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.
ABC 15 News
Person hospitalized after Mesa motel fire
MESA, AZ — Mesa fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a motel. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. near Main Street and Stapley Drive. A fire department spokesperson says an adult was found in the building while firefighters...
West Valley View
Opinion: Big-time infrastructure coming to the Valley in 2023
With a new year just weeks away, I want to make a prediction: 2023 will be the year of the ribbon cutting, a year of significant infrastructure projects that will make a lasting difference on quality of life in Maricopa County. Using both federal and local tax dollars — but...
Shipping container homeless shelter plan approved by Phoenix City Council
PHOENIX — Refurbished shipping containers will be turned into shelter units in the City of Phoenix after the Council approved a plan on Wednesday. The $3 million contract with Steel & Spark LLC will create private units on a city-owned lot near 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road that will house 80 individuals or family units in ‘X’ shape pods of four 40-foot-tall containers.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
East Valley Tribune
Coop ordinance opponents mount petition drive
Even before the Chandler City Council made it official, residents announced they would mount a petition drive to overturn allowing backyard chickens in residential areas. South Chandler resident Les Minkus told the Council they intended to force a referendum to give residents the ability to overturn Council’s decision, which became final with a 5-2 vote Dec. 5.
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
kjzz.org
New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa
Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Motorcycle riders in serious condition after crash with truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mesa. The crash happened Thursday evening near University Drive and Higley Road. Authorities with the Mesa Police Department said both the motorcycle driver and a passenger on the bike had been taken...
fox10phoenix.com
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
East Valley Tribune
New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
ABC 15 News
New benefits on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances
PHOENIX — New benefits are on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It's all part of the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. The "PACT Act," as many call it, expands healthcare services to millions...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
