Read full article on original website
Related
Couple carjacked at gunpoint by adult, juvenile suspects at McDonald's, Sacramento Sheriff's Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile and an adult man allegedly carjacked a couple as they were leaving a Sacramento McDonald's Friday night. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspects approached couple armed with handguns as they were walking out of the McDonald's on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight.
2 arrested in overnight carjacking in Florin area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were arrested after allegedly taking a vehicle at gunpoint at McDonald's near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight Friday.Just after getting food inside, the victim and his wife walked outside to their car when they were approached by the suspects who were armed with handguns, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.Investigation deputies located the car at a nearby liquor store and detained four males, two of which matched the suspect description. Deputies located another vehicle in the same parking lot, that was reported stolen.Keys to the carjacked vehicle nearby were also located, and deputies discovered one of the detained individuals tried to hide it where they found it. That suspect was taken to juvenile hall.The other suspect, an adult male, admitted to stealing the car located in the parking lot and was taken to Main Jail. His identification has not yet been released.Both cars were recovered undamaged, and there were no injuries.
Record-Courier
Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
DA: Sacramento County man convicted in deadly 2020 stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend after a fight in 2020 was convicted of second-degree murder, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Jerry Lokey, his sister and the victim moved into a home together in 2019. Things reportedly became hostile between Lokey and the […]
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect
PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600. Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
KCRA.com
Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
KCRA.com
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
Video shows alleged fentanyl sale and overdose minutes later in Placer County
(KTXL) — A video of a man buying drugs, suspected to be fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, and collapsing from an overdose shortly after was shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at a gas station on Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office said. In the video, you can see a person […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
getnews.info
Missing Roseville Girl Located Just Days After USPA was Tasked with Locating Her
“Kidnap Recovery Agent of USPA Nationwide Security. Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA.”. Aeris Hammock went missing a few days before USPA Nationwide Security took the case. A media blitz, intelligence agents working around the clock, a former Navy SEAL investigating, and cutting-edge technology brought a positive outcome. Late...
KCRA.com
4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified
Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
Mountain Democrat
Attempted burglar spotted inside El Dorado Hills home
An El Dorado Hills resident encountered a burglar in their hallway Wednesday evening, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s logs show the incident occurred at a Tilden Drive home around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was described to be about 6 feet tall, but no other...
goldcountrymedia.com
Fatal crash in Roseville on Sunrise Blvd.
A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after an Uber driver’s vehicle collided with him at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday on Sunrise Boulevard, just south of Kensington Drive, near Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Uber driver Damon Ward was driving his 2013 Ford Fusion with one unnamed passenger inside....
KCRA.com
Four men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash were out remembering friend who died four years ago
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol was back on the scene of a deadly crash that killed four men Wednesday night. Investigators surveyed the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way on Friday afternoon. They also used a drone to map the site. They said a...
Comments / 0