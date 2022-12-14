ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

2 arrested in overnight carjacking in Florin area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Two people were arrested after allegedly taking a vehicle at gunpoint at McDonald's near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight Friday.Just after getting food inside, the victim and his wife walked outside to their car when they were approached by the suspects who were armed with handguns, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff.Investigation deputies located the car at a nearby liquor store and detained four males, two of which matched the suspect description. Deputies located another vehicle in the same parking lot, that was reported stolen.Keys to the carjacked vehicle nearby were also located, and deputies discovered one of the detained individuals tried to hide it where they found it. That suspect was taken to juvenile hall.The other suspect, an adult male, admitted to stealing the car located in the parking lot and was taken to Main Jail. His identification has not yet been released.Both cars were recovered undamaged, and there were no injuries.
FLORIN, CA
Record-Courier

Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man

A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
STATELINE, NV
FOX40

DA: Sacramento County man convicted in deadly 2020 stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend after a fight in 2020 was convicted of second-degree murder, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Jerry Lokey, his sister and the victim moved into a home together in 2019. Things reportedly became hostile between Lokey and the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged

SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect

PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600.    Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
GRANITE BAY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified

Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
OROVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Attempted burglar spotted inside El Dorado Hills home

An El Dorado Hills resident encountered a burglar in their hallway Wednesday evening, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s logs show the incident occurred at a Tilden Drive home around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was described to be about 6 feet tall, but no other...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Fatal crash in Roseville on Sunrise Blvd.

A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after an Uber driver’s vehicle collided with him at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday on Sunrise Boulevard, just south of Kensington Drive, near Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Uber driver Damon Ward was driving his 2013 Ford Fusion with one unnamed passenger inside....
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy