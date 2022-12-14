Read full article on original website
Local news in brief, Dec. 17
Eighteen local, county, state and federal agencies involved in wildfire mitigation and management have formalized their working relationship through the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative. The agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes the group as an informal collaborative organization working together to identify, prioritize and implement wildfire...
Mad Dog Ranch Gets an Encore
Anchored by the Inspire Aspen Foundation and a stylish renovation, the legendary Mad Dog Ranch & Studios perpetuates town’s musical genius. If you visited the Mad Dog Ranch & Studios circa the 1980s, here’s what you’d most likely walk in on: a rowdy pig roast attended by famous musicians, local raconteurs and a mannequin in red-kitten heels resembling Glenn Frey’s ex-wife. You’d also find Jimmy Buffett’s bathtub in the backyard and two pristine recording studios where legendary songs were co-created with Colorado’s evocative nature.
Richard Allen's Warehouse of Ski Treasures
Richard Allen curates a wonderful world of ski stuff. “I t’s the balloons I hang on the highway every morning,” Richard Allen says when asked about how people find Vintage Ski World. “Helium is hard to get these days because they aren’t mining it, but whenever I put the balloons out on the road people seem to stumble into our warehouse.”
Holiday Cabaret is celebratory moment for Theatre Aspen
To Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein, what makes celebrating anniversaries special is if you can look back and look forward at the same time, he said. And as Theatre Aspen enters its 40th anniversary, Bernstein looks to do just that. Kicking off Theatre Aspen’s 40th season is the annual...
The 10-Year Quest for a 1,000-Day Pin
Skiing 100 days a year is a feat. So what’s it called when people do it 10 years in a row? An obsession. People who regularly ski Aspen Mountain know Mikey Wechsler. That’s because he’s up there every damn day. He actually hasn’t missed an opportunity to ski a local resort day since 2003, and that makes him a regular fixture on the slopes.
Blumenthal: Nothing to see here this holiday season
It’s been a tense and unsettling year for many of us in the upper valley. Inflationary pressures, widening political divisions and the proliferation of new and constantly mutating virus strains have been the most heated topics of conversation. But right up there with them are all the issues impacting community character, our desired lifestyles and how we treat and interact with each other.
Further loss of community
I have been coming to Aspen since 1972 and have been a homeowner since 1999. I recall discussions over the last 30-plus years about the entrance to Aspen. Back then, there was no affordable housing on Main Street across from the Hickory House and no affordable housing along Main from 7th to 8th streets. The other side of that block was also undeveloped.
Sport Obermeyer Turns 75 (and Founder Klaus Is 103)
On the heels of a new product launch and its 75th anniversary, Sport Obermeyer continues to innovate Aspen’s cool factor. If you live in Aspen, you’ve most likely spied 103-year-old ski legend Klaus Obermeyer tackling, and yodeling down, Aspen Mountain’s Gent’s Ridge. And take note visitors: a gondy ride with the legendary German native lassoes serious bragging rights. At the behest of ski racer and Aspen visionary Friedl Pfiefer, Obermeyer moved to town in 1947 to help build Aspen’s ski town identity. “Teaching skiing in Aspen you could tell what was missing,” Obermeyer says. “We didn’t start Obermeyer to get rich. We started it because we love skiing. Aspen has been our laboratory for 75 years.”
You Are Your Headwear
It’s not just about warmth—what you put on your head is a personal statement. In Aspen, form often follows fashion rather than function. We’ve got an art museum with a basket weave facade, boots with fur on the outside and leather pants and stiletto heels in the dead of winter. Headwear is no exception, as people cover their domes not just as protection from the elements but as a personal statement. Their hair might be dry and ears are potentially warm, but they are also signaling something because what’s on your head says as much about you as what’s in it.
This Architecture Firm Is Shaping Aspen
DJArchitects keeps adding affordable housing projects to its portfolio. Forty-five new units came onto the affordable housing rental market in the past two years thanks to decades of planning and a successful private-partnership between the city of Aspen and Aspen Housing Partners. And though it took years to get the final product, once the bureaucracy and planning was done, it’s the final product that people will remember.
Survey is apolitical
I’m responding to the recent column by Paul Menter in the Aspen Daily News. In early 2022, ACRA launched the Aspen Destination Management Plan, or ADMP, for the Aspen community. The result synthesizes the challenges Aspen is facing and provides mindful strategies through the lens of our three established pillars of address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience and preserve small-town character. Designed to enhance the resiliency of the community over the next five years and beyond, the ADMP aims to protect quality of life, and simultaneously preserve the very reason people enjoy coming here. An integral part of the ADMP is to collect “360-degree” feedback from all segments of the Aspen community in order to measure the effectiveness of the plan, as well as to inform future initiatives.
The Snowmass Skyline Goes Up
The Snowmass Base Village skyline is remarkably different than just a couple of years ago. Here’s what’s on the rise. With no shared hallways and private elevator access to each of the 21 residential units, Aura will be one of the most exclusive properties in Snowamss. The four- and five-bedroom luxury residences are meant to feel more like single-family homes—and at $7.9 to $11.9 million, reflect the price of one. ETA: Mid-2024.
Aspen School District discovers underutilized tax
A previously underutilized tax option will give a slight bump to Aspen School District’s budget. Dave Sholes, interim chief financial officer for ASD, said in a letter to Superintendent David Baugh and the district’s Board of Education that the district, effectively, had not been assessing a “hold harmless” tax within the last four years. The bill entitles the district to an additional $710,551 annually through a levy that doesn’t require taxpayer approval that the district was not previously collecting on to its fullest extent. The district’s base total program funding for this year is $21.1 million. The discovery of the tax allowed for an increase in total mill levy revenue from last year, even as residential property assessment rates were slightly reduced and bond redemption mills dipped.
DanceAspen kicks off winter pop-up series tonight
DanceAspen is presenting a winter pop-up series for the first time. Starting today and running through Saturday, the home-bred dance company will put on free mini-performances at different venues throughout the valley. The first event will take place today at 7 p.m. at The Launchpad in Carbondale, followed by a 4 p.m. showcase on Friday at the Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Café. Then, on Saturday, in the Hotel Jerome’s Wheeler Room, there will be two showtimes at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Thompson Divide oil-and-gas fight has broad implications
The fight over oil-and-gas extraction in the Thompson Divide area west of Carbondale has implications for a much broader swath of western Colorado. The proposal by President Biden’s administration to withdraw nearly 225,000 acres of federal land from leasing for oil-and-gas production for 20 years extends well past the area west of Carbondale commonly referred to as Thompson Divide. Roughly one-third of the acreage is south of McClure Pass and extends to the doorstep of Crested Butte. Additional land eyed for withdrawal is west of Thompson Divide.
Business as usual
Time again for a few indistinguishable enemies of free enterprise to step up and run for city council again.
Town of Snowmass Village files action to seize possession of Krabloonik property
The Town of Snowmass Village filed an action for unlawful detainer in Pitkin County District Court on Monday against Krabloonik Dog Sledding, extending a legal battle over the kennel and restaurant property. The action for unlawful detainer and forcible entry — the legal route to force an eviction — is...
Buttermilk ready to start season with a bang
Buttermilk is the last of the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas to enter the party, but it will make a grand entrance Saturday. The Milk will have nearly 100% of terrain open and all chairlifts spinning from the start: It will open with 430 acres and a newly transformed base area. The old Bumps building was remodeled and now known as Buttermilk Mountain Lodge. A new, 9,000-square-foot guest services building is nearing completion.
Must-Follow Instagram Meme Accounts in Aspen
If you’re not on Instagram for the meme accounts, why are you even there?. Ski town humor is a specific breed of comedic gold. Lucky for us, Aspen never fails to deliver and inspire in this department—and the internet is always watching. Here are six of the best documentarians of Aspen’s absurdity (meme accounts), and why you should follow them.
Guest Commentary: (More than ever) unified for the Thompson Divide
The work to protect public lands is not always glamorous, but, on occasion, it pulls at your heartstrings in unexpected ways. Wednesday night found me — along with over 100 members of our community — at a joint BLM (Bureau of Land Management) and Forest Service meeting to kick off a process to protect the Thompson Divide with an administrative mineral withdrawal that would prevent any new oil-and-gas leasing for 20 years.
