I’m responding to the recent column by Paul Menter in the Aspen Daily News. In early 2022, ACRA launched the Aspen Destination Management Plan, or ADMP, for the Aspen community. The result synthesizes the challenges Aspen is facing and provides mindful strategies through the lens of our three established pillars of address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience and preserve small-town character. Designed to enhance the resiliency of the community over the next five years and beyond, the ADMP aims to protect quality of life, and simultaneously preserve the very reason people enjoy coming here. An integral part of the ADMP is to collect “360-degree” feedback from all segments of the Aspen community in order to measure the effectiveness of the plan, as well as to inform future initiatives.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO