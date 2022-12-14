ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale College Shotgun Coach Earns Gold Medal at ISSF President's Cup

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
From Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Caitlin Connor, assistant program development and competition manager and assistant shotgun coach at Hillsdale College, took home a gold medal in women’s skeet at the ISSF President’s Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

“I was honored to represent my country in Cairo for the President’s Cup,” said Connor, “and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to compete around the world. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible.”

The ISSF President’s Cup is an elite competition open to athletes with a world ranking of 12 or higher. Connor, who is ranked fourth in the world for women’s skeet, competed in the Women’s Skeet Medal Match on Dec. 3, defeating Italy’s Martina Bartolomei to earn the gold medal. She was also awarded the Golden Target Award.

Connor is a member of the U.S. National Shotgun Team. She is the 2018 ISSF World Shooting Championship gold medalist and a three-time gold medalist at the 2022 World Cup in Lonato, Italy. She recently received a bronze medal during the Confederation of the Americas Championship in Lima, Peru.

“Caitlin utilizes her world-class experience and expertise while working with our student-athletes,” said Jim Dugan, range manager at the Hillsdale College John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. “The fruit can be seen in the performance of our individual shooters and of the team as a whole. We are honored to have her on our coaching staff.”

USA Shooting earned five other medals at the ISSF President’s Cup, including a silver medal in men’s trap, a bronze medal in men’s skeet, a bronze medal in women’s skeet, and two bronze medals in women’s 10m air rifle.

For a headshot of Connor, click here. If you are a high school student interested in competing on the Hillsdale College shotgun team, contact Head Coach Jordan Hintz at jhintz@hillsdale.edu.

