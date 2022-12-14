Read full article on original website
Related
Missoula begins bidding to remove Sleepy Inn ahead of redevelopment
More than two years after purchasing a dilapidated West Broadway property the City of Missoula is taking steps to redevelop the site.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Missoula teenagers host weekly discussion for democracy
A small group of teenagers from the Missoula area meet weekly to discuss democracy and civil engagement
NBCMontana
Santa flyover returns to Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa and his reindeer will fly over the Garden City this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Western Montana Santa Flyover was able to put on the event this year thanks to donations from the community.
NBCMontana
Missoula Police K-9 Zip to get protective vest
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department announced K-9 officer Zip is getting a bullet and stab-protective vest after a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on Thursday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has provided nearly 5,000 vests to K-9 officers across the...
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
Alberton parent-teacher group hosts gingerbread day
On Sunday afternoon, the Alberton School Gymnasium transformed into a gingerbread house manufacturing plant as parents, guardians and kids came in to build and have fun. Graham crackers were used instead of gingerbread so boxes were spaced out on the lunchroom tables with an aluminum foil mat in place for the building site. A plastic bag of vanilla frosting was set in each construction zone to be used as adhesive sealant and the trim and accessories (candy) were lined up in bowls on the stage for the builders to help themselves to for the finish work. The Alberton Schools Parent...
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
TOP SECRET: Santa’s 2022 Flight Plan Over Missoula Released
Back in 2020, a Facebook group was formed with the goal to bring back the annual "Santa Flyover." Something that Missoulians haven't witnessed since 2005. It looks like that tradition will continue for 2022. According to a 2005 article in the Missoulian. Northwest Fresh Tidyman's closed its Missoula store in...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Annual lantern launch lights up Sanders County
Local volunteers from the Cancer Network of Sanders County recently launched 60 lanterns into the night sky over Plains in celebration of cancer survivors and in memory of those that have passed on from cancer. John Clark purchased the lantern kits and donated them to the CNSC for resale. Cheyenne Cirolia, Paula Ivy and Brian Reed, board members of CNSC, helped assemble the lanterns, while volunteers Laura and Scott Pickering and Kathy Miller launched them. Each lantern was sent up with the name and message of a loved one written on its side and was purchased for $10. Lantern sales for...
Grassroots effort underway to replace Dayton Elementary School
With the goal of raising $20 million in five years, a grassroots organization is working to replace Lake County’s aging Dayton Elementary School with a state-of-the-art academic building that will double as a community center. For more than 110 years, Dayton Elementary School has served as a pillar of the upper west shore communities from Big Arm to Lakeside. But a growing population, including many young families, exposed enough of the school’s shortcomings to prompt parents, school board members and community leaders to found a nonprofit aimed at erecting a successor, according to Kaci Kelly Santos, who serves as executive director...
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
235
Followers
699
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0