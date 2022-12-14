ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Unbeaten Granville girls pass road test against vastly improved Heath

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
HEATH ― Granville coach Tate Moore is pleased with how his post players keep looking for each other, but one of those posts wanted to clarify that comment.

"This whole team looks for each other, and we get it there, no matter who it is," senior Ava Gossman said after scoring all 14 of her points in the first half of an impressive 61-42 win Tuesday at previously undefeated Heath.

Junior post Harper Annarino cashed in 18 of her 20 points by halftime for the Blue Aces (6-0, 4-0) , who led 41-14 at the break and already have a two-game lead on Watkins Memorial in the Licking County League-Buckeye Division, after the Warriors fell 62-53 at Newark Catholic in another crossover game.

They certainly backed up Gossman's statement with 17 assists, including a combined nine by the "Ella squared" All-Ohio soccer combination of Schneider (five) and Hoover (four). Point guard Schneider also proved pesky again out front with six steals and Taylor Warehime handed our four assists as Granville hit a blistering 26-of-44 from the field for 59 percent, including 18-of-26 the first half for 69 percent.

"I try not to force shots, and maybe I should take a few more, but I seem to have a knack for finding people open outside," said Hoover, invaluable off the bench in the post for the Blue Aces. "We're at our best when we're handling the ball and getting it moving."

With Annarino going on an 11-point first-quarter binge, Granville shot ahead 19-5 by quarter's end as Hoover twice found her inside, then Aliyah Moore assisted her on a 3 from the left wing. Gossman scored eight in the second quarter, three baskets on Schneider assists including two off long passes following turnovers. Moore and Annarino had 3-pointers as the Blue Aces, forcing 13 first-half turnovers with their pressure defense, ballooned their margin to 27 by halftime.

"We said beforehand, 'win the first quarter, win the first quarter,'" coach Moore said. "Set the tone. This team has been doing better at pounding it inside. We've had a height advantage in most of our games. We really ramped up the intensity in our full-court, man-to-man. Ella (Schneider) was key and was able to frustrate (Taliyah) Holmes a little bit."

"We had a lot of energy. We want it so bad," Gossman said. "We take every game so seriously. Every game, we work so well together, and that helps bring the energy."

Heath coach Katy Barry, who has her team off to a 7-1 start including 3-1 in the LCL-Cardinal, said the Blue Aces came out and punched the Bulldogs in the mouth.

"Being Granville and everything, with the respect we have for their program, we were a little timid," she said. "Harper is the best post player we've seen all year and maybe the best we'll see all year. Then, they have Gossman, Moore and those guards." Moore buried a pair of 3s and added 10 points for the winners.

True to form, however, Heath punched back. Junior guard Caroline Robertson scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Holmes, a senior guard coming off back-to-back 22-point performances, had nine of her 13 as the Bulldogs forced 12 second-half turnovers and outscored the Blue Aces 28-20. Holmes drilled nearly a 30-foot 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer but Heath could get no closer than the final margin.

"They came out that second half and played hard man-to-man. They didn't stop," coach Moore said. "You can see why they were 7-0 coming in, and their coach has done a great job. We didn't play that well in the second half, and part of that was because of them."

"It was a big game for them, too. We need to bring that same energy in the second half." Gossman said. "We came out strong and made a statement. We could have made a bigger statement in the second half, but they're a good team and they'll continue to do well in the league," added Hoover.

Hustling sophomore Peyton Del Cecato added 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for Heath, just 17-of-51 from the floor for 33 percent but a much-improved 10-of-23 over the final two quarters. Junior Hannah Cash added a pair of 3s and eight points. Holmes and sophomore Sydney Cottrell chipped in with three steals as each team turned it over 20 times.

"Peyton has come a long way, and she's not afraid out there," Barry said. "We've been a second-half team all year. It's a testament to the kind of kids we have. They believe in each other and have no quit in them."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

