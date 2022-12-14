ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon, MI

Colon falls to Reading, Centreville wins big

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W39xN_0jhu2n7900

The Colon boys fell in a non-league contest against Reading on Tuesday, 66-45.

The Rangers got ahead in the contest early, scoring 19 points in the first quarter. They’d add to that in the second quarter with 21 more points. This gave the Rangers a 40-16 edge at halftime.

Colon could not get much going in the third quarter either, posting 11 points. Reading’s lead at that point was set at 55-27. An 18-point fourth quarter for Colon was a bright spot, but the Magi were not able to overcome the deficit.

Colon was led by freshman Dalton Williams, he poured in 20 points in the game. Simon Vinson added 19 points while the trio of Maverick Downs, Kyle Muntian and Jacob Bower each had two points.

Vinson cleaned up 10 rebounds in the game with three assists. Downs grabbed seven rebounds with three assists, Williams finished with six boards. Connor Hetman snagged six rebounds as well with four assists.

Centreville 70, Decatur 28

The Centreville boys pulled even on the season at 1-1 with a 70-28 win at Decatur on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs crashed the party early, scoring 26 points in the first quarter. Another 16 in the second put the game at 42-11 heading into the locker rooms for halftime.

The offensive barrage continued in the third quarter. There, Centreville scored 19 more points, getting six each from Roman Robinson and Micah Lemings to build a lead of 61-22.

Lemings led Centreville with 17 points, Matt Swanwick added 14 and Robinson finished with 10.

Corey Carpenter tossed in nine points for Centreville, Harrison Gregory added six.

Both Jacob Sikanas and Gavin Bunning scored five points. Brady Miller and Kobe Carpenter each scored two points.

Burr Oak 51, Camden-Frontier 35

The Burr Oak boys picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, beating Camden-Frontier 51-35. The Bobcats led the game 32-10 at halftime.

Garrett Johnson led the way for Burr Oak with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Austin Cole tossed in 16 points with eight assists, eight steals and three blocks.

Aiden Calvert added eight points and nine rebounds, Grant Brooks scored four points and Jayden Kemp connected for three. Grabbing four rebounds on the night was Ethan Boyles.

Lawrence 52, Mendon 49

Mendon suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, a 52-49 decision to Lawrence.

“Tough loss tonight, really beat ourselves with some unforced turnovers and bad shots,” Mendon coach Danny Schragg said. “We came out and hit some shots then had trouble scoring. We made some bad decisions and they went up by 10 at half.”

The Hornets battled back in the second half, however.

“We had a huge third quarter and turned the whole game around,” Schragg said. “Our defense led to some easy baskets and we took the lead, but ultimately our turnovers and shot selection just hurt us in the end.”

Jack McCaw led with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals while Luke Schinker totaled 11 points and nine rebounds. Owen Gorham, Ryder Gorham, Noah Roberts, Dylan Cupp and Gabe Haigh all finished with three points for the Hornets, who are now 2-1.

White Pigeon 74, Comstock 45

The White Pigeon Chiefs took care of Comstock on Tuesday evening, 74-45.

Chris Jackson dominated the game on the interior. He finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor. Wes Roberts added 15 points with five rebounds in the game. Josh Davidson scored 15 points as well with three assists, Ty Strawser finished the game with a dozen points.

Other games

There were a handful of other local teams playing on Tuesday evening.Stats and full reports for those games were not made available by press time.Plainwell beat Three Rivers 57-33 and Constantine beat Holland Black River 76-62.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Colon falls to Reading, Centreville wins big

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Crews respond to barn fire in Niles

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Crews battled a barn fire on the 1200 block of Airport Road. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The Niles Fire Department and Howard Township Fire both responded to the scene. ABC57 is told that nobody was injured in the fire.
NILES, MI
soultracks.com

Motown singer Bertha Barbee-McNeal of The Velvelettes dies

(December 16, 2022) She was a part of one of the great early Motown acts, and went on to a career helping other artists find their voices. Tonight we mourn the passing of Bertha Barbee-McNeal, co-founder of the Velvelettes. Barbee-McNeal grew up in Flint, Michigan, where she was a child...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?

Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
BRONSON, MI
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
1077 WRKR

Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?

Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy