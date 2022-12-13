ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

At Brooklyn Roots, old school is made new again

A recent autumn evening marked the one-year anniversary of Brooklyn Roots in Bay Ridge. The crowded room on 3rd Avenue and 87th Street was full of goodwill, from the happy-go-lucky bartender, to the friendly waitstaff working the floor, to the open kitchen in the back, where the crew prepared the type of Italian food that has generated similar excitement every night since opening. The Italian eatery has hit the sweet spot of cuisine and community that Chef/Owner Thomas Perone dreamed of throughout his decades-long cooking odyssey in New York.
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
brickunderground.com

10,000 illegal Airbnbs 'likely to disappear,' holiday tipping gone wrong, & more

This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to read about a new initiative by New York City to block illegal short-term rentals. Starting in January, hosts must register with the city and confirm they are not in violation of their lease or any laws. Airbnb and other platforms will need to verify that registration status to process transactions. The new system will likely weed out over 10,000 illegal listings, the city says.
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork

New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
Time Out Global

NYC’s 10 best new restaurants of 2022

We all love to theme—literally at high-concept spots crafted after certain films, cats, dolls, devils, or sex, and as an organizing device: Dives. Speakeasy-style bars. Romantic this or that. This year’s PR-pushed categories were largely “neighborhood” destinations, “love letters” to something or other, or the last of 2021’s “dinner...
pix11.com

Serving up traditional Jewish comfort food to celebrate Hanukkah

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah. Shannon Sarna, the founding editor of The Nosher and author of several cookbooks, joined New York Living on Friday to serve up some traditional Jewish comfort food in celebration of the holiday. Watch the video player above for...
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Your EDM

Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson Announce SILO: New Intimate & Immersive Nightclub In Brooklyn Opening Feb 2023

If you’ve ever lived in NYC in the past few years, there’s a chance you may have been familiar with the NYT critically acclaimed ‘Secret Loft’ series, an underground party that began in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage. Spearheaded by longtime friends Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson, they build this event series to be regarded as something iconic within the Big Apple.
The Staten Island Advance

Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
pix11.com

Expert details the top three wines to try this holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wine is a must-have for holiday gatherings and Wine Spectator magazine has the best picks. The magazine released its annual list of the top 100 wines for 2022. Senior editor for Wine Spectator, Kristen Bieler, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share samples of the top wine choices.
