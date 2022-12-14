Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/17): Denison-Schleswig sweeps Creston
(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept past Creston in KMAland bowling on Saturday. Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 429, Brianna Musgrave 393, Nevaeh Brandt 312, Claire Miller 297, Leigha Brungardt 276, Alexis Hartwig 226. Creston scores: Not reported. Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 844 Creston N/A. BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3006 Creston 2293. Denison-Schleswig scores: Jake Fink...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/17): Shenandoah, Creston, JCC win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday. Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket. Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin...
kmaland.com
Logan-Magnolia shows growth, rolls to WIC Tournament title
(Treynor) -- Logan-Magnolia's gradual improvements took a massive step on Saturday while claiming another Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament title. "We are excited to come out with a win," Coach Dan Thompson said. "This is the first time we put 14 weights out there. I liked what I saw. It's been a fun group. They're working hard, and we're seeing improvement every time we step out on the mat. There's only five guys here that wrestled at WIC last year, so it was good to see them compete today."
kmaland.com
Clarinda holds on for rare win over Denison-Schleswig
(Clarinda) -- It came with a scare, but the Clarinda girls basketball beat Denison-Schleswig for the first time in a dozen years Friday night. The Cardinals (3-5, 1-1) nearly squandered a 13-point second-half lead but held on for the 40-37 victory -- their first over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterpart since January 22nd, 2010.
kmaland.com
Stellar defense, timely scoring leads Lewis Central comeback against Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (4-2) got back in the win column with a hard-fought 54-50 victory over Atlantic (1-5) Friday. “Overall, I’m just really proud of the guys and how they executed down the stretch,” Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres said. “There were multiple times in the game where the shot wasn’t falling or things didn’t go our way, but I’m really proud of their resiliency and how they executed down the stretch. They didn’t give up.”
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/16): Treynor's Teigland sends single-game scoring record in win
(KMAland) -- Clara Teigland broke a school record, Jenna Hopp had another big night, AL nabbed another win, East Atchison & Rock Port won in Missouri and more from Friday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Friday below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. St. Albert 48 Shenandoah 34.
kmaland.com
Lewis Central uses suffocating defense to take down Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (5-2) picked up another Hawkeye Ten win with a 49-34 triumph over Atlantic (5-3) Friday. The Titans used stellar defense and a big second quarter to secure the victory. “Early, [Atlantic] hit some big shots to kind of get going and they did some nice...
kmaland.com
Stanton girls overcome early adversity, close out 41-29 win over Fremont-Mills
(Tabor) -- The Stanton Viqueens (6-0) overcame some early adversity to stay perfect on the season and deal the Fremont-Mills Knights (4-2) their first Corner Conference loss of the year. The Knights may have jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, but stingy defense and an opportunistic offense gave the...
kmaland.com
Defending champs Ashland-Greenwood off to fast start
(Ashland-Greenwood) -- The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team's title defense is off to a fast start. The Bluejays are 4-0 after wins over Arlington, Elkhorn, Louisville and Conestoga. "I think we're off to a good start," Coach Jacob Mohs said. "But we do have several areas we're trying to work on....
kmaland.com
Stanton boys outlast late-game surge from Fremont-Mills to win 79-70
(Tabor) -- Thanks to an electric offense through three quarters, the Stanton Vikings (4-2) survived a late surge from Fremont-Mills (4-3) to win 79-70. "Our offense was pretty good today and like I've always said all year, I trust our guys on offense -- they're all good shooters and they love to share the ball," said Stanton Co-Head Coach Donnie Weis. "For a while, we played some decent defense, but the end of the game was not ideal."
kmaland.com
Basketball: Atlantic at Lewis Central
Copyright © 2017 - Powered by AgriCharts, a Barchart.com, Inc. company. Market data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed per exchange requirements. User Agreement applies. | User Agreement.
kmaland.com
Westside hero Alvano chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- State championship hero Tristan Alvano of Westside committed to Nebraska on Friday morning. The Westside kicker made his commitment official at 10:30 Friday morning, announcing on social media. Alvano had a full-ride offer from Boston College and other walk-on offers. Alvano went 5-for-5 on field goals in Westside's...
kmaland.com
Long, triple jump ascent lands Maryville's Stone with Central Missouri
(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Keaton Stone has made a major ascent over the last several years from someone that had never jumped competitively before to signing with Central Missouri. “Track is kind of a new sport to me,” Stone explained. “I grew up playing basketball, so I always thought basketball...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water wrestling continues to grow, rebuild
(Weeping Water) -- Long-time Weeping Water wrestling coach Mike Barrett is in year two of his second tenure with the Indians, and the program is continuing to build. “We compare it from last year’s team,” Barrett told KMA Sports. “Last year, we had three boys that were supposed to go out, but we convinced 13 to give it a try. It was basically starting over with kids that had never wrestled before. This year, we came back with 22 and noticed right off the bat that we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”
kmaland.com
Drake softball announces 2023 schedule
(Des Moines) -- The Drake softball team has announced their 2023 schedule. The Bulldogs will begin the season in mid-February with a trip to the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament in Cedar Falls. MVC play begins on March 17th with a road matchup at Missouri State. View the complete release...
kmaland.com
UFR Podcast No. 1600: Brandon Paez, Nick Fox, Ryder Block, Matt Goldman, Keaton Stone
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1600: Friday, December 16th. KMA Sports Wrestling Pulse with Lisbon's Brandon Paez, Osage's Nick Fox & Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block. Talking MLB with Matt Goldman. Maryville senior Keaton Stone. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the...
kmaland.com
Bradley Sparks, 55 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 12-19-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Omaha softball, baseball programs announced 2023 slates
(Omaha) -- The Omaha softball and baseball programs announced their 2023 schedules on Friday. The softball team will play in four non-conference tournaments and have 14 home dates, including the February 10th opener coming at the UNI Dome Tournament. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here. The baseball...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/16): Kansas remains unbeaten with win over Tulsa
(KMAland) -- Kansas remained unbeaten while Omaha took a loss to Northern Colorado in regional women’s college basketball on Friday. Omaha (5-6): Omaha took a 67-45 loss to Northern Colorado (7-2). Elena Pilakouta scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Mavericks in the loss. Kansas (9-0): Kansas...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
Comments / 0