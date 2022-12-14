(Weeping Water) -- Long-time Weeping Water wrestling coach Mike Barrett is in year two of his second tenure with the Indians, and the program is continuing to build. “We compare it from last year’s team,” Barrett told KMA Sports. “Last year, we had three boys that were supposed to go out, but we convinced 13 to give it a try. It was basically starting over with kids that had never wrestled before. This year, we came back with 22 and noticed right off the bat that we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”

WEEPING WATER, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO