The upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will see the closure of several Franklin County governmental buildings, according to an announcement from the county. The Franklin County Government Center, the county highway department, the county health department and the historic courthouse will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and on Monday, Dec. 26. However, the Franklin County Judicial Center will remain open on Friday, Dec. 23, but will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.

14 HOURS AGO