Washington Missourian
County buildings, offices to close for the holidays
The upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will see the closure of several Franklin County governmental buildings, according to an announcement from the county. The Franklin County Government Center, the county highway department, the county health department and the historic courthouse will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and on Monday, Dec. 26. However, the Franklin County Judicial Center will remain open on Friday, Dec. 23, but will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Chesterfield City Council approves $353M TIF for Chesterfield Mall redevelopment in unanimous vote
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield City Council is moving forward with the latest step in redeveloping the Chesterfield Mall area. In a unanimous vote, they approved more than $353 million in tax increment financing(TIF). Several people spoke at the city council meeting before the vote including an attorney for...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
Washington Missourian
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
KMOV
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis
A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
Washington Missourian
City of Union sales tax decreases
Union saw its streak of five consecutive months of year-over-year monthly sales tax revenue increases snapped in October. The city collected $235,166 in October 2022, the most recent month available. That was a decrease of $26,557, or 12.5 percent, from the $261,723 collected in October 2021, according to figures with the board of aldermen’s Dec. 12 agenda packet.
Permanent closure on westbound 1-270 exit
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
Fatal two vehicle Bridgeton wreck, west of I-70
SkyFox has arrived in Bridgeton, west of Highway 70. There is what appears like a two-vehicle crash. One car is beat up, while the other appears to be a trash truck partly off the road.
KMOV
Body found in East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found dead in an East St. Louis street Wednesday. The body was found around 9 a.m. near the corner of North 40th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police have said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
myleaderpaper.com
Pedestrian struck on I-55 following accident
A Bismarck man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while standing outside his crashed vehicle on I-55 south of McNutt Street in Herculaneum, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:51 a.m. Dec. 14, Terrence L. Ruck, 73, was standing next to his 2015 Honda CR-V,...
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
Fatal crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Friday
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A fatal crash in Bridgeton closed St. Charles Rock Road for several hours Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, leaving all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig Road blocked.
Washington Missourian
Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash
A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
A possible pothole has opened up on I-55 near Collinsville
There are some paving concerns on I-55 northbound. It appears that the bridge has been reduced to a one-lane road. Police are on the scene, and there appears to be a hole.
Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase
ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
Comments / 1