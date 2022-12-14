ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

County buildings, offices to close for the holidays

The upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will see the closure of several Franklin County governmental buildings, according to an announcement from the county. The Franklin County Government Center, the county highway department, the county health department and the historic courthouse will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and on Monday, Dec. 26. However, the Franklin County Judicial Center will remain open on Friday, Dec. 23, but will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.
kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Light poles to be removed from fields

Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

City of Union sales tax decreases

Union saw its streak of five consecutive months of year-over-year monthly sales tax revenue increases snapped in October. The city collected $235,166 in October 2022, the most recent month available. That was a decrease of $26,557, or 12.5 percent, from the $261,723 collected in October 2021, according to figures with the board of aldermen’s Dec. 12 agenda packet.
UNION, MO
KMOV

Body found in East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found dead in an East St. Louis street Wednesday. The body was found around 9 a.m. near the corner of North 40th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police have said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pedestrian struck on I-55 following accident

A Bismarck man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while standing outside his crashed vehicle on I-55 south of McNutt Street in Herculaneum, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:51 a.m. Dec. 14, Terrence L. Ruck, 73, was standing next to his 2015 Honda CR-V,...
HERCULANEUM, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash

A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

