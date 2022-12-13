Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
Audubon Annual Meeting Shares Accomplishments, Welcomes New Board Members
This fall’s Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) annual meeting came 65 years after its founding. The event was designed for its members, as it is they who help bring to reality ACNC’s vision of creating real and healthy connections to nature for all children within the local community.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Receives Dan Feather Scholarship
A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recruit Yvette Perez has been honored with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possess qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
erienewsnow.com
Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message
Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
jamestowngazette.com
Haudenosaunee Social Showcases Native American Culture
Traditional Haudenosaunee dancers and singers offered a sampling of Native American foods in addition to leading dances and songs from their culture recently for spectators and participants at SUNY Jamestown Community College on the Jamestown Campus. Among those in attendance were Eddie Sundquist, mayor of Jamestown, and Kaycee Colburn, CRNY artist in residence at SUNY JCC.
erienewsnow.com
Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
Power restored for thousands in Dunkirk, Fredonia
Thousands lost power during the morning.
jamestowngazette.com
2022 United Way Campaign Over Halfway Mark 2022 United Way Campaign Over Halfway Mark
For over 100 years, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has given back to the community. Today, the generosity of the community is sustaining the work of 29 local nonprofits running 42 programs that promote Academic Success, Health & Independence, A Ready Workforce, and Self Sufficiency. “We’re currently at 65%...
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
wnypapers.com
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign
Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
stepoutbuffalo.com
SIX UBMD PHYSICIANS NAMED 2022 UNSUNG HEROES
The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP Unsung Heroes for their dedicated patient care. Nominated by their colleagues, those named as Unsung Heroes embody what it means to be an emergency physician. The impact of these unsung heroes...
Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals tables request for Elmwood Village project changes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developers behind a big project in the heart of the Elmwood village are going to have to wait a bit, before finding out if they'll be granted another variance for their plan. Representatives of Douglas Development appeared on Wednesday before Buffalo's Zoning Board of Appeals seeking...
chqgov.com
Closure of Chautauqua County Department of Finance - 12/14/22
Mayville, N.Y.: All divisions of the Chautauqua County Department of Finance will be closed from 12:00pm – 1:00pm on Wednesday December 14th, 2022. This includes Treasury, Real Property Tax, Purchasing, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions. Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before noon or after 1pm on this day.
Canal Club 62 hosts fundraiser for 18-year-old Gabby Kranock
18-year-old Gabby Kranock is paralyzed after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver. The goal is to raise $2,500 to help benefit Gabby’s recovery.
Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County
The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan boldly portrays his firing over a sexist remark as a loss for women’s sports
Longtime Buffalo-based sportswriter Jerry Sullivan was fired after he made a sexist comment about women sports fans on a local podcast. He’s now claiming his firing is a loss for women’s sports. Monday night, Sullivan joined Buffalo sports podcast Trainwreck Tonight. During a Q&A session with listeners, the columnist responded to one question by lecturing Read more... The post Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan boldly portrays his firing over a sexist remark as a loss for women’s sports appeared first on Awful Announcing.
