Cattaraugus County, NY

wrfalp.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Receives Dan Feather Scholarship

A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recruit Yvette Perez has been honored with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possess qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message

Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
yourdailylocal.com

Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022

WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
WARREN, PA
jamestowngazette.com

Haudenosaunee Social Showcases Native American Culture

Traditional Haudenosaunee dancers and singers offered a sampling of Native American foods in addition to leading dances and songs from their culture recently for spectators and participants at SUNY Jamestown Community College on the Jamestown Campus. Among those in attendance were Eddie Sundquist, mayor of Jamestown, and Kaycee Colburn, CRNY artist in residence at SUNY JCC.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign

Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
HAMBURG, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

SIX UBMD PHYSICIANS NAMED 2022 UNSUNG HEROES

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP Unsung Heroes for their dedicated patient care. Nominated by their colleagues, those named as Unsung Heroes embody what it means to be an emergency physician. The impact of these unsung heroes...
BUFFALO, NY
chqgov.com

Closure of Chautauqua County Department of Finance - 12/14/22

Mayville, N.Y.: All divisions of the Chautauqua County Department of Finance will be closed from 12:00pm – 1:00pm on Wednesday December 14th, 2022. This includes Treasury, Real Property Tax, Purchasing, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions. Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before noon or after 1pm on this day.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County

The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York

Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Awful Announcing

Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan boldly portrays his firing over a sexist remark as a loss for women’s sports

Longtime Buffalo-based sportswriter Jerry Sullivan was fired after he made a sexist comment about women sports fans on a local podcast. He’s now claiming his firing is a loss for women’s sports. Monday night, Sullivan joined Buffalo sports podcast Trainwreck Tonight. During a Q&A session with listeners, the columnist responded to one question by lecturing Read more... The post Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan boldly portrays his firing over a sexist remark as a loss for women’s sports appeared first on Awful Announcing.
BUFFALO, NY

