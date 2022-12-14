Read full article on original website
WSFA
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across several states, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings. The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway on March 17. The closure will not affect any other branches in the capital city.
tallasseetribune.com
NOW HIRING!
NOW HIRING The Alexander City Housing Authority is currently accepting applications for -- Groundskeeper -- Lead Groundskeeper Required application and detailed job description can be obtained at the ACHA Central Office located at 2110 County Road, Alexander City, AL or can be downloaded from www.alexcityhousing.org.
EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant will be closing at the end of the month, according to a document obtained exclusively by WRBL. After years of not making mandated upgrades to the plant and being hit with a multi-million dollar jury verdict, Continental Carbon Company will shut down on […]
etxview.com
Price outlines future of new high school
Elected officials from throughout the county's educational sector gathered before the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday for an hour-long presentation. Leaders from both area school systems as well as higher education institutions dedicated the session to updating the commission regarding several multi-million dollar capital improvement projects. Among represented education leaders included...
etxview.com
Alexander City is not getting personal bartending
The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event. In a 3-2 vote, the council approved allowing the city’s municipal complex to serve as a venue for special events, including events where alcohol may be present.
WLBT
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to Friday structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
etxview.com
BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Kellyton
A small plane has crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. Watch our live coverage here. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene. Alexander City...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
WTVM
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama
This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
etxview.com
UPDATED: Severe storms possible later today and tomorrow
Severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a threat for severe weather threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a marginal risk for the majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa County and a slight risk for southwest portions of Tallapoosa and Coosa County. Elmore County has now been upgraded to a slight risk.
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
WSFA
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
wvtm13.com
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
