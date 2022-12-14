ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

WSFA

PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across several states, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings. The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway on March 17. The closure will not affect any other branches in the capital city.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

etxview.com

Price outlines future of new high school

Elected officials from throughout the county's educational sector gathered before the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday for an hour-long presentation. Leaders from both area school systems as well as higher education institutions dedicated the session to updating the commission regarding several multi-million dollar capital improvement projects. Among represented education leaders included...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
etxview.com

Alexander City is not getting personal bartending

The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event. In a 3-2 vote, the council approved allowing the city’s municipal complex to serve as a venue for special events, including events where alcohol may be present.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WLBT

Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

TFD responds to Friday structure fire

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.
TROY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
ALABAMA STATE
etxview.com

BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Kellyton

A small plane has crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. Watch our live coverage here. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene. Alexander City...
KELLYTON, AL
WSFA

Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
etxview.com

UPDATED: Severe storms possible later today and tomorrow

Severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a threat for severe weather threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a marginal risk for the majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa County and a slight risk for southwest portions of Tallapoosa and Coosa County. Elmore County has now been upgraded to a slight risk.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
COLUMBUS, GA

