BBC

Huddersfield: John Smith's Stadium owners at risk of administration

Huddersfield Town is set to take over the running of the John Smith's Stadium as the ground's current managers face going into administration. Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL) is in millions of pounds of debt, according to council papers. The football club is set to take on full control of...
BBC

Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee

Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
BBC

World Cup: What happened to England's 1966 shirts?

England's 1966 World Cup win remains their sole triumph on the greatest footballing stage. The enduring symbol of that victory has come to be the simple red shirts worn by those who made it on to manager Alf Ramsey's team sheet, but where are these "national treasures" now?. "Some people...
BBC

World Cup final: Argentina wins emotional rollercoaster match

Argentina has emerged victorious in the World Cup final match against France. They won 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw with goals coming in normal and extra time. For fans it was a nail-biting experience with celebrations for both sides at various points during the match.
The Guardian

Bowling shootout looms as same but different Australia and South Africa renew Test rivalry

As far as rematches go, this is less spicy than it might have been. Originally, Steve Smith and David Warner were due to go back to South Africa for a Test series in early 2021, returning to the scene of the ill-tempered and ill-fated 2018 tour that saw them both banned for a year. Instead the trip ended up being a pandemic casualty, so the first Test meeting between the sides – 18 months later on Australian soil – does dull the immediacy of the associations with times past, even if the sandpaper story is bubbling away again thanks to Warner’s abandoned efforts to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.
BBC

Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'

Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...

