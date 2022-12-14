Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup final: Lionel Messi penalty gives Argentina lead over France
Argentina take the lead in the World Cup final as Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot against France. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Anderson suggests England’s aggression can pose Australia problems in Ashes
Jimmy Anderson, who will sit out the third Test in Pakistan, said of Australia: ‘I’m sure they’ll try to come back just as hard as they can’ in next year’s Ashes
BBC
Huddersfield: John Smith's Stadium owners at risk of administration
Huddersfield Town is set to take over the running of the John Smith's Stadium as the ground's current managers face going into administration. Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL) is in millions of pounds of debt, according to council papers. The football club is set to take on full control of...
BBC
Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee
Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
BBC
World Cup: What happened to England's 1966 shirts?
England's 1966 World Cup win remains their sole triumph on the greatest footballing stage. The enduring symbol of that victory has come to be the simple red shirts worn by those who made it on to manager Alf Ramsey's team sheet, but where are these "national treasures" now?. "Some people...
How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland
How can you watch Sunderland as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship?
BBC
World Cup final: Argentina wins emotional rollercoaster match
Argentina has emerged victorious in the World Cup final match against France. They won 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw with goals coming in normal and extra time. For fans it was a nail-biting experience with celebrations for both sides at various points during the match.
Bowling shootout looms as same but different Australia and South Africa renew Test rivalry
As far as rematches go, this is less spicy than it might have been. Originally, Steve Smith and David Warner were due to go back to South Africa for a Test series in early 2021, returning to the scene of the ill-tempered and ill-fated 2018 tour that saw them both banned for a year. Instead the trip ended up being a pandemic casualty, so the first Test meeting between the sides – 18 months later on Australian soil – does dull the immediacy of the associations with times past, even if the sandpaper story is bubbling away again thanks to Warner’s abandoned efforts to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.
Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024
Southgate has decided to continue working as manager of the England national team until after the European Championship in 2024.
BBC
Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'
Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...
Comments / 0