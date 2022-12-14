The Lowndes County Department of Human Resources seeks families willing to serve as foster families. “We try to minimize the effect of trauma on the child with their removal [from a home,]” said District Judge Adrian Johnson. “The goal in recruiting foster parents in Lowndes County is to keep children here so they have a sense of community, particularly if there’s a situation where the parents are involved and we’re trying to reunify the parents with the child. Keeping them close allows us to be able to facilitate reunification, if that’s possible.”

