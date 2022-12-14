ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
AUBURN, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Commission appoints attorney, discusses healthcare authority plan

Lowndes County Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Dallas County attorney Prince Chesnutt to the position of Lowndes County Attorney during a meeting held Monday. Chestnutt will replace former attorney Ashley Smith, who was relieved of the position in November. “I have represented multiple counties over the years,” Chestnutt said. “I’ve...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Does Saban’s stance on opt-outs make him a hypocrite?

This is an opinion column. That was more like it, more like him, the Nick Saban we used to know, using a press conference at the start of bowl practice as a bully pulpit. Two weeks after his less-than-persuasive lobbying aimed at the playoff selection committee came up short, Saban put down the mallet and picked up a scalpel on the debate topic of our time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

DHR seeking fosters to open homes and hearts to Lowndes County

The Lowndes County Department of Human Resources seeks families willing to serve as foster families. “We try to minimize the effect of trauma on the child with their removal [from a home,]” said District Judge Adrian Johnson. “The goal in recruiting foster parents in Lowndes County is to keep children here so they have a sense of community, particularly if there’s a situation where the parents are involved and we’re trying to reunify the parents with the child. Keeping them close allows us to be able to facilitate reunification, if that’s possible.”
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

MACOA gathers holiday bags for seniors in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every second this December, people are finding the perfect gift for people they love but sadly some are forgotten. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging is making sure no senior citizen is forgotten through their Holiday Bag Project. According to the website Suddenly Senior, 1.4 million...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
etxview.com

Alexander City is not getting personal bartending

The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event. In a 3-2 vote, the council approved allowing the city’s municipal complex to serve as a venue for special events, including events where alcohol may be present.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

