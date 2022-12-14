Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back
On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
Alabama and Auburn create Iron Bowl battle for pair of local 5-stars
James Smith and Qua Russaw have undergone a nationwide recruitment, but in the final days before the early signing period, it seems they’re staying home. The question now centers on which side of the Iron Bowl has the edge. Hugh Freeze one day, Nick Saban the next. Both five-stars...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn city council eyeing amendment to allow revocation of business licenses
Business owners in Auburn are scratching their heads over a potential new amendment to an ordinance that would allow the city to revoke business licenses. A draft of the updated ordinance — which has not been passed yet — was recently released to the public in the form of a city memorandum.
Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama
This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
wvtm13.com
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission appoints attorney, discusses healthcare authority plan
Lowndes County Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Dallas County attorney Prince Chesnutt to the position of Lowndes County Attorney during a meeting held Monday. Chestnutt will replace former attorney Ashley Smith, who was relieved of the position in November. “I have represented multiple counties over the years,” Chestnutt said. “I’ve...
Scarbinsky: Does Saban’s stance on opt-outs make him a hypocrite?
This is an opinion column. That was more like it, more like him, the Nick Saban we used to know, using a press conference at the start of bowl practice as a bully pulpit. Two weeks after his less-than-persuasive lobbying aimed at the playoff selection committee came up short, Saban put down the mallet and picked up a scalpel on the debate topic of our time.
alabamanews.net
Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
lowndessignal.com
DHR seeking fosters to open homes and hearts to Lowndes County
The Lowndes County Department of Human Resources seeks families willing to serve as foster families. “We try to minimize the effect of trauma on the child with their removal [from a home,]” said District Judge Adrian Johnson. “The goal in recruiting foster parents in Lowndes County is to keep children here so they have a sense of community, particularly if there’s a situation where the parents are involved and we’re trying to reunify the parents with the child. Keeping them close allows us to be able to facilitate reunification, if that’s possible.”
WTVM
Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
WSFA
MACOA gathers holiday bags for seniors in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every second this December, people are finding the perfect gift for people they love but sadly some are forgotten. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging is making sure no senior citizen is forgotten through their Holiday Bag Project. According to the website Suddenly Senior, 1.4 million...
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.
Artist speaks about Montgomery monument: ‘Slavery has left a stain on health care’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WSFA
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month due to lack of permit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant will be closing at the end of the month, according to a document obtained exclusively by WRBL. After years of not making mandated upgrades to the plant and being hit with a multi-million dollar jury verdict, Continental Carbon Company will shut down on […]
etxview.com
Alexander City is not getting personal bartending
The Alexander City City Council passed a resolution Monday that would allow the municipal complex to host a new type of event. In a 3-2 vote, the council approved allowing the city’s municipal complex to serve as a venue for special events, including events where alcohol may be present.
