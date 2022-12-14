CLAIM: The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines and that they cause “irreparable damage.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Supreme Court has issued no such ruling. Posts on social media are reviving a long debunked claim, while some social media users are misrepresenting an unrelated October ruling by a New York state Supreme Court judge. That judge said New York City sanitation workers fired for not getting COVID-19 shots should be reinstated and given back pay, but did not rule on the efficacy of the vaccines themselves.

6 DAYS AGO