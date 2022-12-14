ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles sees longer wait times during 'tripledemic'

By CBSLA Staff
Parents leaving Children's Hospital of Los Angeles Tuesday said it was a long wait, as doctors are seeing children with respiratory illnesses this winter. Between Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and COVID-19, some health experts are calling it a 'tripledemic.'

"Today there were a lot of babies crying. I could tell they're all sick with RSV, the cold, or the flu right now," said Dr. John Rodarte, a pediatrician.

Parents that brought their son to the emergency room told CBSLA it was a 5-hour stay.

Children's Hospital is reporting a busy but not full ER, with most of their children testing positive for the flu— but they currently have 16 admitted for COVID.

"We're seeing everything from influenza and RSV, strep throat, COVID, you name it, it's out there and more," said Dr. Rodarte.

He said many parents simply don't know what to do when children come down with these illnesses. He added Urgent Cares are for ear infections and sore throats. The Emergency Room is for breathing problems.

If your child has the flu, symptoms could include fever for 5-7 days, coughing, a sore throat, and body aches added Dr. Rodarte.

