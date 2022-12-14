Read full article on original website
Top-ranked Spring Garden girls sink 14 treys in rout of Cedar Bluff
CEDAR BLUFF – The Spring Garden Lady Panthers sank 14 3-pointers in a 91-16 area basketball rout at Cedar Bluff on Thursday. Libby Brown connected on five of those treys and finished with 17 points for top-ranked Spring Garden (11-0, 4-0). She also had seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Spring Garden rallies, holds off Cedar Bluff in area basketball battle
CEDAR BLUFF – The Spring Garden Panthers rallied from an early nine-point first-quarter deficit to take a 56-52 area basketball win at Cedar Bluff on Thursday night. John Welsh led the charge for the fifth-ranked Panthers (6-2, 4-0) with 20 points. Jon Marq Rogers sank a pair of 3-pointers and had 12 points. Connor Bates contributed eight points. Jake Welsh and Cam Welsh finished with seven and six points respectively.
Collinsville girls hold off Valley Head; Panther boys win big
VALLEY HEAD – The Collinsville Lady Panthers held off Valley Head 53-49 in girls basketball action Friday evening. Sophie Wills led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Tyla Tatum tallied 13 points. Rylee Tillery and Nayeli Mata finished with 10 and eight points respectively. Both Tillery and Mata connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
Amos connects on four 3-pointers in Warrior basketball win over Alexandria
CENTRE – Jack Amos connected on four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points in leading the Cherokee County Warriors to a 77-59 basketball win over visiting Alexandria on Thursday night. Landon Caldwell contributed 13 points for the Warriors (2-2). Jaden Wilson and Cade Hopper both rang for...
Lady Warriors top Alexandria in Thursday basketball action
CENTRE – Ella Garmany rang for 19 points, including an 8-of-10 performance from the free-throw line, to lead the Cherokee County Lady Warriors to a 54-47 girls basketball win over visiting Alexandria on Thursday. Vivian Connell contributed nine points for the Lady Warriors (6-2). Audrey Haygood added eight points...
Fair is Good for Calhoun County Basketball
Calhoun County, AL – Thursday girls roundup: JCA acting coach has Thunder heading in the right direction, Spring Garden dominates another opponent and more GIRLS GAMES Cherokee County 54, Alexandria 47 Handley 45, Munford 13 Jacksonville Christian 66, Gaylesville 28 Lincoln at Anniston Saks 41, Wellborn 40 Spring Garden 91, Cedar Bluff 16 Talladega 39, Jacksonville 29 Westbrook […]
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
T.I. coming to Sand Mountain’s 2nd Annual ‘Tacos and Tequila’ festival
The 2nd annual "Tacos & Tequila Festival" at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will feature hip-hop superstar T.I., along with the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame.
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County
Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
Vehicle accident leaves one dead and highway 72 lanes closed near Ryland Pike
A single-vehicle accident has blocked U.S Highway 72 near Parton Drive.
State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Church Yard Sale – December 15th and 16th
There will be a church yard sale at the Cedar Bluff Baptist Outreach Building on Thursday, December 15th, and Friday, December 16th, from 9am until 4pm each day, with lots of good stuff.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man
Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Cherokee County Commission Signs Proclamation in Honor of Mr. Earl W. McPeak
During the most recent meeting of the Cherokee County Commission a special tribute was awarded to Mr. Earl McPeak, as a Proclamation was signed honoring him for his outstanding service to his community, to his country, to his fellow man and for his heroic efforts in the Armed Forces,. Proclamation...
Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Food Give Away Saturday Dec 17th In Centre
The Clear View Worship Center is having a Food Give Away on Saturday, December 17th, beginning at 9 am until All is Gone. This will be a drive through distribution. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The Clear View Worship Center is located on the Cedar...
