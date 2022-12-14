Read full article on original website
Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (12-16-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Iowa high school basketball action from December 16th, 2022: GIRLS Bishop Heelan 72, Council Bluffs Jefferson 28 Westwood 54, Western Christian 30 LeMars 64, Sioux City North 32 Council Bluffs Lincoln 57, Sioux City West 47 MMCRU 41, Akron-Westfield 38 Ridge View 57, […]
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings 12/15/22
3 North Linn 7-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 4-0 4 Dropped Out: Montezuma (10), Clarksville (15) Dropped Out: Ridge View (10), Beckman Catholic (14) Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (15) Dropped Out: North Scott (8), ADM (13) Class 5A. School Record LW. 1 Waterloo West 6-0 1 2 Johnston...
Sioux City Journal
How free and reduced lunch would have altered Iowa prep football classification in the previous cycle
It's a ton of numbers crunching, and fortunately, somebody else crunched them for us. The Gazette received a spreadsheet, created by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, on how free and reduced lunch would have impacted football classification on the most recent cycle (the 2021 and 2022 seasons). The IHSAA...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 17
An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in rioting at the U-S Capitol on the day Joe Biden’s Electoral College win was to be certified by congress. The federal judge who sentenced Doug Jensen of Des Moines described Jensen as the leader of the riot. Jensen was among the first 10 people to enter the Capitol on January 6th. Jensen told the judge he wanted to go back to a normal life before getting involved in politics. The judge said Jensen has shown he doesn’t understand what he did was wrong.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of December 15
About 50 percent of the lake is open water. Ice conditions deteriorated this week. Cold temperatures forecast for the weekend should help to build ice in the near future. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638. Blue Pit was recently stocked with rainbow trout. You need...
a-z-animals.com
12 Native Plants in Iowa
Iowa State is endowed with multiple native plants attributed to its varying climates. While the east and northern parts of the state are primarily humid, the northern parts are pretty cold. On the other hand, the western regions are dry, creating a desert atmosphere. The different climate changes mean that...
Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday
(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
Snow totals in central Iowa from Thursday’s winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of central Iowa picked up several inches of snow Thursday afternoon, causing some slick conditions and blowing snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. The I-35 corridor picked up about 1-3,” with some locally higher amounts. As the snow band moved through Thursday afternoon, it intensified somewhat, leaving central Iowa with […]
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa groups look across border to improve Spirit Lake water quality
A new land acquisition could help boost water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. Iowa conservation groups are partnering with Pheasants Forever Minnesota to restore almost 200 acres of land north of Big Spirit Lake back to wetland and prairie. The Spirit Lake North Watershed Project hopes conserving land across Iowa’s northern border in Minnesota will translate to greater water quality for Spirit Lake.
beeherald.com
Part II: The Burns gang’s ring-leaders and their eventual demise
EDITOR’S NOTE: This marks the second part of a series on the notorious Burns gang, a crime syndicate who used the old coal town of Angus as their headquarters in the early 1900s. The group often robbed trains, stores and occasionally committed murder. Perseverance was perhaps one of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers
Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
bleedingheartland.com
Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy
During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
