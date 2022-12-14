Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Cultivated beef companies tout sustainability. Will it lead to marketability?
The market got a boost last month when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave what amounts to a safety blessing to Upside Foods, a cultivated meat product startup, effectively setting in motion what many of these companies have been working toward: accelerated commercialization. The FDA concluded that it had...
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: MedCrypt’s $25M Series B deck
The company is a Y Combinator graduate that provides software for anything the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would consider a medical device where cybersecurity could be a concern, from insulin pumps and heart rate monitors to AI-based radiology tools and autonomous robots. I’m sure we can all agree that we don’t want to live in a world where people get blackmailed so hackers won’t send their critical health devices on the fritz, so let’s take a look at the story MedCrypt shared with its investors to raise its Series B.
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
TechCrunch
Heartex’s Label Studio makes labeling audio for ML easier
The company says about 150,000 users are currently relying on Label Studio, with more than 95 million annotations created so far. “When we were originally thinking about building the data labeling solution, we did a lot of data scientist interviews,” Heartex co-founder and CEO Michael Malyuk told me. “And what we figured out is that many of them say they don’t have enough flexibility with existing tools. There is a tool for images, but you can only put a single image on the screen. There is a tool for our audio, but it’s very hard-coded in terms of the use case. And we thought that for the Label Studio, when the data scientists would have a question mark inside their heads ‘does it support my use case?’ The answer always has to be yes — it always has to support your use case.”
TechCrunch
Stripe-backed Eion digs up $12M Series A to help farms capture carbon with green rock dust
That’s why there’s growing interest in something called enhanced rock weathering, where minerals that naturally absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are crushed up and spread on soils to speed the process. It happens that some of these minerals are also beneficial for farmers and ranchers, many of whom have been searching in vain for ways to reduce their operations’ carbon emissions.
TechCrunch
Investing in the future of robotics
Right now, we’ve got some insight from the VC side. Peter Barrett is a co-founder of Palo Alto–based Playground Global, which has invested in a number of key robotics firms, including Agility, RightHand, FarmWise, Fabric, Canvas Technology and Owl Labs. Q&A with Peter Barrett. TC: What was the...
Comments / 0