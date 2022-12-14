ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Boston

Hurley's NFL Picks: Christmas week schedule made by the Grinch

BOSTON -- If you celebrate the Christmas holiday, and if you also celebrate NFL football, then this time of year can create some complications for you -- especially when the big day falls on a weekend.This year, Christmas Eve is a Saturday, and Christmas Day is a Sunday. Which means, obviously, the NFL is going to throw a lot of football at you. After all, what are holidays for if not for gathering with loved ones, eating and drinking, and watching some sweet, sweet sports. Sure, your family looks at you like you have a real problem, as you've chosen...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Weather In Buffalo Going Viral This Morning

In fewer than 12 hours, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a battle of AFC East teams. Both are still in the hunt for the top spot in the division and well inside the playoff race in the AFC right now. Miami, though, needs a win tonight to have any hope of winning the division.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Miami Radio Host: Buffalo Probably Shouldn’t Have a Football Team

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) this Saturday night, form what is sure to be one of the most memorable NFL games in recent memory. That's because the forecast in Orchard Park is calling for lake effect snow and windy conditions. A lake effect snow warning will be in effect for Erie County on Friday night and lasting until Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the. and home-field advantage. The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields. Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can duplicate...
ARIZONA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend

Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Everyone Made The Same Jeff Saturday Jokes Today

The Colts are putting the hammer down on the Vikings this afternoon. Jeff Saturday's squad jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half. According to Twitter, this Colts-Vikings game would've played out differently if it took place on a Sunday. Several football fans believe the Colts are playing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wearebuffalo.net

Piano Player Trolls Dolphins At Hotel In Buffalo New York

We all that traveling is hard and after spending several hours on an airplane, in the airport, and being away from family there is nothing better than finding your hotel and just relaxing. Of course, it could be a problem when you are the visiting NFL team and you are...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total

Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
The Spun

Look: It's Freezing At NFL Team's Practice Thursday

It's mid-December and NFL teams across the country are starting to really feel the chill. But for one team, things are getting extremely cold for practice today. Photos from the Buffalo Bills' practice in upstate New York show star defensive end Shaq Lawson wearing a full winter coat underneath his practice jersey. Whether he was allowed to wear the coat during practice or not, it's clear that he's trying to avoid the frost.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

2021 Saturday Night NFL schedule

There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season. With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all.
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Went Viral During Colts Historic Collapse

Fans had plenty to say about Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday after Week 15's 33-point collapse to Minnesota on the road. Up by 30+ at the half, Indianapolis thought it had a win in the bag, but the Vikings were able to force OT after roaring back in the second half; providing us the largest comeback in NFL history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

