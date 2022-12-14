ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

Buck & Rider to Open in North Scottsdale

Known for its super-fresh seafood and one of the Valley’s best happy hours, Buck & Rider is set to open its second location, this time in North Scottsdale, on Dec. 23. The eatery will open for daily happy hour and dinner service, with brunch and lunch rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Carvana sculpting its annual Happy Haulerdays event

Carvana kicked off the Haulerdays food drive with a commemorative sculpture at its vending machine in Glendale. Created by local artist Ryan Murray, the sculpture is a life-size car made entirely out of over 3,000 donated cans of food. All of the donations that Carvana receives though the drive will go to its local partner, Nourish.
GLENDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Centennial Plaza Park expansion project unveiled

On Dec. 7 at Centennial Plaza Park, the city of Peoria unveiled its new legacy project — the Decades Wall. This expansion project includes the history of the country, including Arizona- and Peoria-specific events that have been instrumental in shaping the community and society as a whole throughout the last decade.
PEORIA, AZ
myfoxzone.com

As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle

PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State

Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH

