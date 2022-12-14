Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
fox10phoenix.com
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
fabulousarizona.com
Buck & Rider to Open in North Scottsdale
Known for its super-fresh seafood and one of the Valley’s best happy hours, Buck & Rider is set to open its second location, this time in North Scottsdale, on Dec. 23. The eatery will open for daily happy hour and dinner service, with brunch and lunch rolling out mid-January.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Mom Says She Wore Cat Costume to School Board Meeting to Protest Woke Agenda Forced on ‘Vulnerable’ Children
A Phoenix mother whose attendance at her local school board meeting in a cat costume went viral says she used that opportunity to protest the confusing message a transgender board member was sending to elementary school children. “This was a local school in my neighborhood where there was a member...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lucid Motors forging goodwill among Casa Grande business community
CASA GRANDE — There were smiles all round as Iron City Polaris and Empire Caterpillar dealer Tim Robinson picked up a brand new Lucid electric vehicle in a ceremonial “handing over the keys” event at the Casa Grande plant. On hand to present the car were a...
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
peoriatimes.com
Carvana sculpting its annual Happy Haulerdays event
Carvana kicked off the Haulerdays food drive with a commemorative sculpture at its vending machine in Glendale. Created by local artist Ryan Murray, the sculpture is a life-size car made entirely out of over 3,000 donated cans of food. All of the donations that Carvana receives though the drive will go to its local partner, Nourish.
peoriatimes.com
Centennial Plaza Park expansion project unveiled
On Dec. 7 at Centennial Plaza Park, the city of Peoria unveiled its new legacy project — the Decades Wall. This expansion project includes the history of the country, including Arizona- and Peoria-specific events that have been instrumental in shaping the community and society as a whole throughout the last decade.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
yumadailynews.com
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials argued in filings.
myfoxzone.com
As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle
PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
saturdaytradition.com
Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
Nonprofit health system breaks ground on $50 million Scottsdale wellness campus
Health system is working with Boldt Healthcare Real Estate to develop the HonorHealth Medical Campus at Pima Center, which will feature a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory building.
