Commercial Dispatch
Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
Mo Williams pleads for fans to come to JSU basketball games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team. Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby. Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out […]
Deion Sanders is locked in with Jackson State for Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders says that despite splitting time between Colorado and Jackson State, he's locked in for the Celebration Bowl. The post Deion Sanders is locked in with Jackson State for Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
gojsutigers.com
JSU Rounds Out Non-Conference Road Slate at WSU
PULLMAN, Wash.| The Jackson State women's basketball team is on the road again as they prepare to compete at Washington State on Saturday. Tip-off against the Cougars is set for 3 p.m. CT. Jackson State (2-6) is coming off its home opener, which was played at the Mississippi Coliseum Wednesday...
Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
gojsutigers.com
Young hits seven three-pointers in Jackson State's 69-59 loss to Mississippi State
JACKSON, MS --Coltie Young made seven 3-pointers and totaled 23 points, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-59 at Mississippi Coliseum Wednesday. The Tigers (1-9) had two players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 23 points. Romelle Mansel added 11...
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins
Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
gojsutigers.com
Boler Scores High 24 Points as Jackson State Drops Home Opener
JACKSON, Miss.| Junior guard, Ti'Ian Boler scored a season-high 24 points as the Jackson State women's basketball team hosted Texas in its home opener Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers fell 75-58 to the Longhorns at the Mississippi Coliseum. Ti'lan Boler led the JSU with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jariyah Covington...
gojsutigers.com
Tigers To Play For HBCU National Championship In Cricket Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA – Since leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium approximately one year ago, there was one goal for the 2022 Jackson State University football team. In the vision and foresight of JSU head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, if the Tigers dominated, the results would take care of themselves: SWAC East Title, SWAC Championship, HBCU National Championship, 13-0. Two of the aforementioned titles have been attained. In Saturday's Cricket Celebration Bowl vs. MEAC Champion North Carolina Central, the final goals can be achieved in the closing chapter of one of the most accomplished, electric, and impactful eras in Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU football history.
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
ourmshome.com
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders updates 5-star Travis Hunter's status, shows off Colorado recruiting weekend
Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum. And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi State names next head football coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
breezynews.com
Photo: Whippet football star signs to play college football
A Kosciusko Whippets football player announced Friday where he plans to play in college. During a ceremony at Kosciusko High School, Lee Wade announced that he was signing with East Mississippi Community College. Wade was a 4-year starter for the Whippets. He helped lead the team to an 8-3 record...
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr., Brown Named Associated Press FCS All-Americans
Jackson State football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. and offensive lineman Tyler Brown were named to the Associated Press FCS All-American Team. Miller was named second-team All-America, while Brown was named third-team All-America. Miller had a dominant 2022 in which he was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State reportedly settles on permanent head coach after Mike Leach's death
Mississippi State is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy of losing coach Mike Leach at age 61 after complications from a heart condition. The players are planning to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois to honor their late coach. Interim coach/DC Zach Arnett will lead the Bulldogs in that game.
HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang!
Saturday's Celebration Bowl will determine the 2022 HBCU national champion. Will the Deion Sanders HBCU era end with a win or loss? The post HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang! appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
