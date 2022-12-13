ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mo Williams pleads for fans to come to JSU basketball games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team. Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby. Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out […]
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

JSU Rounds Out Non-Conference Road Slate at WSU

PULLMAN, Wash.| The Jackson State women's basketball team is on the road again as they prepare to compete at Washington State on Saturday. Tip-off against the Cougars is set for 3 p.m. CT. Jackson State (2-6) is coming off its home opener, which was played at the Mississippi Coliseum Wednesday...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins

Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
STARKVILLE, MS
gojsutigers.com

Boler Scores High 24 Points as Jackson State Drops Home Opener

JACKSON, Miss.| Junior guard, Ti'Ian Boler scored a season-high 24 points as the Jackson State women's basketball team hosted Texas in its home opener Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers fell 75-58 to the Longhorns at the Mississippi Coliseum. Ti'lan Boler led the JSU with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jariyah Covington...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Tigers To Play For HBCU National Championship In Cricket Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA – Since leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium approximately one year ago, there was one goal for the 2022 Jackson State University football team. In the vision and foresight of JSU head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, if the Tigers dominated, the results would take care of themselves: SWAC East Title, SWAC Championship, HBCU National Championship, 13-0. Two of the aforementioned titles have been attained. In Saturday's Cricket Celebration Bowl vs. MEAC Champion North Carolina Central, the final goals can be achieved in the closing chapter of one of the most accomplished, electric, and impactful eras in Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU football history.
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi State names next head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Photo: Whippet football star signs to play college football

A Kosciusko Whippets football player announced Friday where he plans to play in college. During a ceremony at Kosciusko High School, Lee Wade announced that he was signing with East Mississippi Community College. Wade was a 4-year starter for the Whippets. He helped lead the team to an 8-3 record...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr., Brown Named Associated Press FCS All-Americans

Jackson State football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. and offensive lineman Tyler Brown were named to the Associated Press FCS All-American Team. Miller was named second-team All-America, while Brown was named third-team All-America. Miller had a dominant 2022 in which he was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS

