ATLANTA – Since leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium approximately one year ago, there was one goal for the 2022 Jackson State University football team. In the vision and foresight of JSU head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, if the Tigers dominated, the results would take care of themselves: SWAC East Title, SWAC Championship, HBCU National Championship, 13-0. Two of the aforementioned titles have been attained. In Saturday's Cricket Celebration Bowl vs. MEAC Champion North Carolina Central, the final goals can be achieved in the closing chapter of one of the most accomplished, electric, and impactful eras in Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU football history.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO