ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Del Toro takes his 'Pinocchio' to very dark places

By By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CL1O9_0jhtyWbC00

Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale.

Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.

“A boy who won’t be good might just as well be made of wood,” the beneficent Blue Fairy admonishes Pinocchio in that film. Really? What happened to the idea that “to err is human?” Not to mention second chances, or learning curves? And what does “good” mean, anyway? Have they heard of value relativism? But we digress.

Because now comes Guillermo del Toro, with his blazing creative talent, to really stir things up. And boy, this is not your Disney “Pinocchio” — not the 1940 classic nor the remake of a few months ago. How will your kid feel about fascist salutes (or you about explaining them?) A guy named Mussolini? Bombs falling from the sky? A father handing a gun to his son and saying “Shoot the puppet?” (Yes, sweet Pinocchio — THAT puppet.)

Of course, del Toro, whose take on “Pinocchio” is so distinct that the movie is called “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” has just the visual command you’d expect, partnering with co-director Mark Gustafson in this gorgeous stop motion project with a starry voice cast (including three Oscar winners — Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.) The movie often looks stunningly beautiful, in color and texture. And you’ll want to get on a plane right now and find the Italian village where Geppetto lives, with cobblestoned alleyways framed by snow-capped mountains jutting out in the mist.

LOVABLE PUPPET

Pinocchio, too, is way more interesting-looking than the blue-eyed, bow-tie wearing puppet we’re used to. He’s a lanky masterpiece in striated pine, with wooden curls, too, and something about him is heartbreakingly lovable. Maybe it’s because he makes mistake after mistake. And to err is … oh, never mind.

We first meet Geppetto (David Bradley) as the happy father to a real son, Carlo. “All they needed was each other’s company,” says the narrator, namely Sebastian J. Cricket, voiced by Ewan McGregor. They spend their evenings reading stories by the fire, and Carlo accompanies Geppetto to his job restoring a huge Jesus altarpiece in the church. It’s there that tragedy strikes one day; a warplane drops a bomb onto the church, killing Carlo. Geppetto withdraws to drinking and mourning.

In grief, Geppetto cuts down a pine tree and makes a puppet. In the night, the Wood Sprite (Swinton, not to be confused with her sister, Death, also Swinton) comes to visit. As in other versions, she asks the cricket to watch over Pinocchio and serve as his conscience.

Geppetto brings the puppet to church, but he’s greeted with hostility: “Where are his strings? Who controls him?” At home, Pinocchio wonders why everyone loves the wooden Jesus but not him. A fascist town leader pronounces Pinocchio a “dissident” and “independent thinker.” Not as a compliment.

BIG TROUBLE

Like in other versions, Pinocchio gets caught up with a money-hungry impresario, Count Volpe (Waltz) who puts him in a puppet show. Unlike other versions, one audience member happens to be Il Duce (Mussolini.) Also unlike other versions, he orders Pinocchio shot. Pinocchio also gets hit by a truck. Luckily, Swinton’s Death keeps sending him back to life.

If this seems a bit unsavory for the younger kids, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet — Pinocchio ends up at a fascist military camp, where the boys are set against each other in deadly war games. Compared to this section, the time he and Geppetto later spend in the belly of a whale seems rather quaint.

Did we mention that this movie is a musical? Freud would probably say there’s a reason we forgot — the songs, some catchier than others, often seem to be dropped soon after they’re started, petering out softly as we move to something else. The musical element is best used in the theater scenes where Pinocchio is forced by Volpe to perform. And kids will definitely enjoy the song where Pinocchio boldly (and dangerously) goads the visiting Mussolini with lyrics about poops and farts.

But “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is clearly not aimed solely at kids, but rather is banking on the fact that adults, too, will be drawn to the striking visuals and mature themes at play.

Those themes include parenting. For much of the movie Geppetto wishes Pinocchio would be just like Carlo, his human son. But gradually the old man realizes he doesn’t need to replace Carlo — Pinocchio is just fine, and he doesn’t need to become human to be loved.

Del Toro is also making clear references to the danger of groupthink. Indeed, he seems to have chosen the background of fascism to point out that the narrowminded townspeople who suspect Pinocchio because he’s different are the real puppets, not Pinocchio.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
ARIZONA STATE
Collider

Guillermo del Toro on the Status of 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Season 2

Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have been a match made in heaven in 2022. Back in October, the Academy Award-winning director dazzled horror fans with his excellent live-action anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and now his take on Pinocchio, a lifelong passion project for him, is receiving near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The two have solidified his creative presence on the streamer, leaving fans wondering what's next from the acclaimed filmmaker. To celebrate the latter's release on Friday, December 9, Collider's own Steve Weintraub interviewed Del Toro about his stop-motion marvel and asked about his future after Pinocchio and whether Cabinet of Curiosities is involved.
Deadline

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Gets Sendoff At New York’s Museum Of Modern Art Before Netflix Premiere And Exhibition Opening

Capping a 15-year process to reach the screen, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on Friday after a limited theatrical run. The writer/producer/director appeared with co-director Mark Gustafson, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and others in the cast and crew Tuesday night at the film’s New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art. In addition to the film, which world premiered in October at the BFI London Film Festival, the event offered an early look at Crafting Pinocchio, an exhibition scheduled to open Sunday at MoMA and remain on view through next April. “We wanted to push the boundaries of stop-motion,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Looper

Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy

John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
The Independent

John Leguizamo says Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way was ‘odd’ to witness

John Leguizamo has shared his honest thoughts on Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way.The Latin actor appeared opposite the white American star in Brian De Palma’s 1993 film, which follows an ex-con who tries to lead a crime-free life after leaving prison.“You know, it was a thing of the times – before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo said, referencing Pacino’s earlier role in De Palma’s 1983 film Scarface. “Yeah, in that he’s kind of doing like a Cuban/Mexican accent,” he told Insider. “I know he’s trying, and he’s a great actor, so brilliant – he was my...
IGN

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Video Review

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio debuts on Netflix on Dec. 9, 2022. Review by Hanna Flint. Guillermo del Toro sprinkles his signature dark whimsy on a fairytale classic with stunning puppetry and catchy original songs. Filled with heart, humor, and historical grounding, it’s a phenomenal feat of animated cinema.
Gizmodo

Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon

In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
The Daily Sun

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast

After 13 years, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it will make awe-struck believers out of even “Avatar” agonistics, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The film isn’t just visually compelling, either, it’s spiritually rich as well — a simple but penetrating story about family and the natural world that is galaxies better than the first. Bahr says Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter. The movie is released in theaters Thursday and is rated PG-13.
The Daily Sun

How Michelle Williams found the music of Mitzi Fabelman

“The Fabelmans” centers on Steven Spielberg’s coming of age as a filmmaker. But it's the mother, as played by Michelle Williams, who provides the film’s aching soul. At turns despondent, playful and ebullient, Mitzi’s moods swing with a quicksilver melancholy, caught between undying devotion to her children and a stifling of her dreams. If there was ever a role that showed the extent of Williams’ remarkable range, it’s Mitzi. Williams’ performance in “The Fabelmans” – enthrallingly theatrical, luminously shimmering, delicately heartbreaking -- is widely expected to land Williams her fifth Academy Award nomination. It’s an honor she’s yet to win, a shutout that looks increasingly like an error, some mistake.
MONTANA STATE
The Daily Sun

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to Adam Sandler, the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19. The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”
The Daily Sun

Rating Netflix's 2022 Christmas movies

And you thought I wasn't getting you anything for Christmas. Here's my tinsel-bedecked gift to you: I watched four new Netflix holiday rom-coms (well, one of them is only rom-com-adjacent, but there's kissing under the mistletoe so it counts) — so you don't have to. The rating scale: one to five Christmas lights. Merry merry!
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Stephen King Books Of All-Time: Top 5 Iconic Novels Most Beloved By Experts

Are you scared of clowns? Do you find them sinister, if not evil, or at least creepy? If your answer is yes, it may be “thanks to” legendary horror-author Stephen King. With so many bestsellers to leaf through, there are far too many options to include on the list of the best of the best Stephen King books. One contender, “It,” introduced the world to the evil killer-clown “Pennywise” – and installed a deep fear of those supposedly silly creatures in the subconscious of millions of readers. Stephen King made the scary clown a horror staple that continues to fuel our nightmares.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy