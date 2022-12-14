Gela Baser Percal, our lovely Mom and Grandma, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on the morning of August 15, 2022, at the age of 97. She went on her own schedule and slept comfortably as she transitioned to the other side. Gela was beloved by many and respected by all for her kindness, wit, generosity, humor and intelligence. She was a fantastic cook, bringing with her some of the traditional Eastern European flavors and techniques she grew up with, while adopting new flavors and styles popular in the culture of her adopted American home. A life-long advocate of living a healthy lifestyle, she was disciplined about keeping a nutritious diet and a rigorous exercise routine, practicing yoga daily, followed by long walks on Mountain Drive into her mid-80’s.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO