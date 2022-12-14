Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Can’t Keep Pace With Unbeaten St. Joseph
A matchup with unbeaten St. Joseph got away from a shorthanded San Marcos High girls’ basketball team as the visiting Knights cruised to a 76-33 victory on Thursday night at the Thunderhut. St. Joseph’s superstar junior Avary Cain exploded for 27 points, including 19 in the first half, and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Snaps Losing Streak With 79-60 Victory Over Dos Pueblos
A fast pace and hot shooting lifted the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team out of an early season slump. The Dons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 79-60 victory over rival Dos Pueblos in a Channel League contest on Friday night at J.R. Richards gymnasium. “We had...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Channel League Award Winners
The high school fall sports season is in the rearview mirror and many of the competitors were honored with post-season awards and All-Channel League selections to commemorate their accomplishments. The Channel League currently consists of Santa Barbara County schools Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara as well as Ventura...
Santa Barbara Independent
Daly, Terence (Terry) Patrick
Terry Daly passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7th at the age of 98 in his home at Atterdag Village in Solvang, CA surrounded by his family. He was born in Onaway, Michigan to James and Margaret Daly on August 4, 1924, in what became a household of eleven children. Terry spent his formative years in Onaway working on the family farm and graduated from Onaway High School in 1941. He then joined the US Navy, becoming part of the V-12 officer training program while attending Denison University in Ohio and then the University of Kansas in the NROTC program. Terry was honorably discharged from the Navy in November 1945.
Santa Barbara Independent
Thomas Patrick Pfannenstiel
Thomas Patrick Pfannenstiel, age 70, of Goleta, CA, born October 13, 1952, in Bethesda, MD, passed away November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lu (Price) and his father Herbert Pfannenstiel. He is survived by his wife Kristine (Nicholas), son Timothy, brother, Terry (Cheryl) Pfannenstiel and his two beloved dogs, Josie and Jackson. Tom attended San Roque and Bishop Diego before graduating from San Marcos HS, class of 1970. He owned Tom Pfannenstiel Construction for 30 years. Tom loved animals and the ocean. His passion was fishing. A Spreading of Ashes will take place aboard the fishing boat Stardust out of Santa Barbara Harbor at a future date to be announced.
Santa Barbara Independent
Foodbank Hosting Holiday Food Distributions in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Foodbank will be hosting special holiday food distributions in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Friday, December 23 / 9:30am-1:30pm (while supplies last). Santa Barbara: Franklin School, 1111 E. Mason St. Santa Maria: Foodbank warehouse, 490 W....
Santa Barbara Independent
The State of Play at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall
After opening in July, Santa Barbara business owner Val Selvaggio was shocked when she got the email on August 31 that her store’s lease in Paseo Nuevo mall had been terminated. Her shop, Xanadu Skate Boutique, had only been open for five weeks. “They gave me a 60-day notice,”...
Santa Barbara Independent
People’s Self-Help Housing Receives $10,000 Gift from George Hoag Family Foundation
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Santa Barbara County, CA – December 15, 2022 – People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received a generous $10,000 gift from philanthropic group, the George Hoag Family Foundation. This grant will fund free, onsite supportive housing services for the formerly homeless residents who live at PSHH’s Santa Barbara property, Heath House.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | ADL Hosts Annual Reception
On December 4, the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, hosted its Annual Reception at the Canary Hotel for about 100 supporters. The Reverend Randall Day and Sarah Gluck Perez were honored. After a lively reception in the lower-level foyer, guests gathered in the Riviera Room for a short, enchanting performance...
Santa Barbara Independent
In the Same Boat
Staff reporter Ryan P. Cruz put together this week’s cover story on the challenges of renting in Santa Barbara. We asked him about his own experiences. Growing up in Santa Barbara, and now renting on my own, I’ve watched the rates creep up, and I’ve personally seen how hard it is to find an affordable spot on a working wage. I’ve also experienced firsthand what it means to be taken advantage of as a tenant. During COVID, my roommates and I were pressured into leaving an apartment using methods I later learned were illegal.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink Raises $12K for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA YNEZ, CA, December 16, 2022 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with a donation of more than $12,000 Thursday morning to help the nonprofit with breast cancer research and treatment. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Raises Awareness Through Ethiopian Cuisine
Chef Saba Tewolde’s favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. Born in a war, she escaped Ethiopia for a chance at American freedom. “When I came to America, I said, ‘Wow, I’m a woman with a country,’” she recalled, “‘a country where I can enjoy life without being worried.’”
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Santa Barbara Independent
Figueroa Mountain Project and Administration Site Pile Burning Scheduled for December to April￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Los Padres National Forest has tentatively scheduled a prescribed burn at Figueroa Mountain and various administrative sites on forest lands (Campgrounds, Trailheads, and Fire Stations) with a burn window of December through April. The goal of the burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gela Percal
Gela Baser Percal, our lovely Mom and Grandma, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on the morning of August 15, 2022, at the age of 97. She went on her own schedule and slept comfortably as she transitioned to the other side. Gela was beloved by many and respected by all for her kindness, wit, generosity, humor and intelligence. She was a fantastic cook, bringing with her some of the traditional Eastern European flavors and techniques she grew up with, while adopting new flavors and styles popular in the culture of her adopted American home. A life-long advocate of living a healthy lifestyle, she was disciplined about keeping a nutritious diet and a rigorous exercise routine, practicing yoga daily, followed by long walks on Mountain Drive into her mid-80’s.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre
A joyous celebration of the music of Thomas “Fats” Waller, the Rubicon Theatre Company’s production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ — set in 1930s Harlem and a three-time Tony Award winner when it debuted on Broadway in 1978 — holds up impressively well. The multi-talented cast — Yvette Cason, Rogelio Douglas Jr., Connie Jackson, Marty Austin Lamar, and Angela Wildflower — do a terrific job of shape-shifting into different characters to perform such classic favorites as the first song ever recorded by Fats Waller, “Ain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness if I Do,” “The Joint is Jumpin’,” “Black and Blue,” and the title song, “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Puts Out Burning Truck on 101 Off-Ramp at Patterson
Drivers on the 101 northbound around 6 p.m. on Thursday night may have been alarmed to see a standalone pickup truck pulled over on the right-hand shoulder of the Patterson Avenue off-ramp in Santa Barbara, completely engulfed in flames. The Ford F150 Hybrid was on the side of the highway...
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire Restrictions Lifted on Los Padres
SOLVANG, Calif.— Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately. Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the Forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside of a designated Campfire Use Site. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from www.readyforwildfire.org. A list of Campfire Use Sites is available at all Forest offices and on the Los Padres National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Offers Tips For Keeping Pets Safe and Healthy During the Holiday Season
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Festive lights, fragile ornaments, and sweet treats all play a big role in many of our holiday celebrations. While these holiday staples may spread joy, they can also lead to something not so merry for your pets– an emergency trip to the veterinarian.
Comments / 0