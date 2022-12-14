ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves Hold Off Highclimbers in Tight League Win

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
In a game of runs, the Black Hills girls basketball team had the last big run in a 50-43 win over Shelton on the road Tuesday night.

The Wolves went ahead 12-4 after one quarter, and then fell behind 25-16 at the halftime break, scoring just four points in the second frame. But thanks to a complete reversal in the third quarter, holding the Highclimbers to just two points, the Wolves walked away victors in a key league matchup.

Sophomore Kiley McMahon led Black Hills with 22 points with five made 3-pointers, five rebounds, and three steals. Claire Johnson added a near double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ava Klovas had six points, eight rebounds, and a steal.

The Wolves stay on the road this week on Thursday when they take on W.F. West in Chehalis for another league matchup.

