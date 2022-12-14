Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
wvih.com
Abuse Suspect Arraigned
A man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a Jefferson County Public School bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for 41 year-old Sherman Price, of Louisville, on charges of assault, child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked up...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, 49 year-old Patrick Ragland was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the...
Wave 3
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
Wave 3
Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation. Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer. “Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening,...
Wave 3
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
Wave 3
Man arrested after assaulting 12-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with assault and strangulation after incident with 12-year-old boy. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Price, 41, is facing assault charges after an incident that occurred Wednesday at 44th and Main Streets. Price allegedly picked up the boy by...
wvih.com
Suspicious Device Found Downtown Bardstown
Local and federal agencies are investigating after a ‘suspicious device’ was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device in the 300 block of North 1st Street around 8:30 a.m.
wvih.com
Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
'I hope he gets help'; Man pleads guilty to voyeurism after hiding camera in Cyclebar bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after police accused a man of hiding a camera in the bathroom of a Cyclebar, Eddie Tsing Lam has pleaded guilty to eight counts of voyeurism. Middletown police charged Lam after an employee found the hidden camera, disguised as a pen, inside a jar of feminine products.
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
WLKY.com
Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for trying to steal from Jeffersonville store during 'Shop with a Cop' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana. In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
