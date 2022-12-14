Read full article on original website
In center field
Husker faculty Craig Allen (left) and Tala Awada, both with the School of Natural Resources, stand amid a field of soybean. The duo is establishing the Network for Integrated Agricultural Resilience Research, which will study the diversity and complexity of North American farming on a scale much larger than is typically considered. For more, check out the Office of Research and Economic Development’s 2021-22 annual report.
Kort-Butler collaborates with the ‘American Experience’ docuseries
Lisa Kort-Butler, professor and vice chair in the Department of Sociology, will be featured in an upcoming episode of “American Experience.”. The episode, “The Lie Detector,” is about the development and use of the polygraph. It premieres at 8 p.m. Jan. 3 on PBS affiliate, Nebraska Public Media.
Obituary | Ron Burke
Ron Burke, 75, retired director of Dining Services, died due to COVID-19 on Dec. 12 at Bryan Medical Center. Burke was born Dec. 5, 1947 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Lois and Raymond Burke. He graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1965 before enlisting in the Army National Guard. He served in the guard in North Dakota and Nebraska for 28 years.
Castro to debut historical thriller ‘One Brilliant Flame’
A new historical novel from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Joy Castro is a work that wears many hats: it extends her trajectory as a master thriller writer, illuminates a little-known slice of history and honors her own family background. “One Brilliant Flame,” which Castro will officially launch Jan. 11,...
