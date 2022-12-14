Read full article on original website
Netflix cancels another beloved show after just one season
Netflix has now cancelled one of its most highly rated horror shows because it did not see the same level of success as contenders like The Watcher, Dahmer, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and more. This scoop comes from The Wrap who corroborates that The Midnight Club ruled...
How to Stream 'Survivor' Season 43 For FREE on Paramount+
All of Survivor season 43 is now streaming on Paramount+!
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Rom Com | Pluto TV
Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+!
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 4 | Outright Games. PAW Patrol, Jake sent a yelp for help! He hurt himself and can't get off the mountain 🏔️. We need to help him get back home before the snowstorm.🌨️. We can only drive part of the way and will need to fly at some point. Skye will help us get to the top in her helicopter 🚁. But since he's so high up, we'll need to climb walls too. We can use Chase's suction cup boots 🥾 and Everest's hook to reach steep terrains.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Events of the Week: ‘Babylon,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and More
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Babylon, Avatar: The Way of Water, Emily in Paris and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Avatar: The Way of Water premiereMore from The Hollywood ReporterBrad Pitt, Damien Chazelle on Shooting 'Babylon' Movie's Wildest Scenes: "A Lot of Nudity"Next Big Thing: Jack Champion, Who Spent His Entire Teens Filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' Says James Cameron Became a Father Figure'Avatar: The Way of Water' Floats to $17M in Thursday Box Office Previews The Avatar sequel’s cast and crew continued...
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 117 - "Ghost In The Machine" | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 117 - "Ghost In The Machine" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 17, "Ghost In The Machine" goes into the Mission Log. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
10 Enchanting Behind-The-Scenes Details About How The "Beauty And The Beast" Special Came To Life
As Belle, H.E.R. (Gabi Wilson) — whose mother is Filipina-American and whose father is African American — paid direct homage to her heritage in one of the costumes she wore.
Rebel Wilson Said That She Initially Felt “A Little Disconnected” While Having A Baby Via Surrogate
"All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an emotional roller coaster."
Donald Glover to Star in and Produce Sony-Marvel Film About Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler
Donald Glover is set to join Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, as the star and producer of a movie based on the Spider-Man villain the Hypno-Hustler. The project is in its earliest stages, with no script or director, but Myles Murphy (the son of Eddie Murphy) is attached to write the screenplay. As is the case with all of Sony’s live-action Marvel movies, Spider-Man himself won’t be a part of the project. But Glover’s involvement is noteworthy for Spidey fans, as the actor-musician has been a fan-favorite to play the web-slinger ever since a 2010 article by writer Marc Bernardin that pointed out there is no reason why Spider-Man has to be white. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. More to come. More from VarietyAndrew Garfield 'Sensed Danger' After Accepting Spider-Man Role at 26: 'F---, That Was a Lot to Take On''Atlanta' Director Hiro Murai on Darius' Backstory, the Danger of Popeyes Sandwiches and Being 'Contrarian' in the Series FinaleWhy 'Atlanta' Was a Frustrating, Genius Work of TV ArtBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly | SNL | Saturday Night Live
Behind the Sketch: Kenan & Kelly - SNL - Saturday Night Live. Join SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Devon Walker as they give a behind-the-scenes look at the sketch "Kenan & Kelly" starring Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) and featuring Kel Mitchell!
Rick Beato’s music passion translates into 3.3 million YouTube followers
In late 2015, music producer Rick Beato on a lark posted a Facebook video of his 8-year-old son Dylan demonstrating “per...
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
Popular Comedy Podcast Suddenly Ends
TikTok stars Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer's podcast Violating Community Guidelines has ended. The duo announced the abrupt end of the podcast on Dec. 5 when they uploaded what would be the final episode, aptly titled, "Episode Forty-Eight: Series Finale," confirming the caption of the video, "Well, you made it... the final episode of Violating Community Guidelines."
Nickelodeon to Unwrap 'A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition' on December 24
Nickelodeon will premiere A Loud House Christmas: Plussed Up Edition, an extra special version of the hit live-action holiday movie on Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT)!. A Loud House Christmas follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere 'The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj' on January 9
Nickelodeon UK & Ireland will premiere the brand new animated series The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj on Monday 9th January 2023 at 7:00am! Following launch, new episodes will air weekday mornings at 7:00am on Nick UK & Eire!.
Netflix will be adding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge to the streamer's growing library of free games during the first quarter of 2023!. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge will be included in the Netflix membership fee and will be playable in the Netflix mobile app on iOS and Android. Like other games in the library, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge will be free from ads or in-app purchases. The game will join SpongeBob SquarePants: Get Cooking!, which was released on the platform in September.
Your Honor | Series 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Your Honor | Series 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Bryan Cranston stars in series 2 of Your Honor, where some will be seeking salvation for the tremendous loss they suffered, while others will be seeking revenge. Ultimately, one question remains: How far are you willing to go to protect what matters most to you? Stream series 2 of Your Honor, 3rd February on Paramount+.
