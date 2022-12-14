ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

WASHINGTON (93) Avdija 3-8 4-4 11, Kuzma 8-18 0-0 17, Porzingis 8-19 3-4 19, Kispert 3-8 0-0 7, Morris 5-9 0-0 12, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 5-12 0-0 14, Goodwin 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 36-84 12-13 93. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) Batum 3-7 0-0 8, Morris...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

MIAMI (111) Adebayo 11-18 0-0 22, Butler 9-15 7-10 26, Jovic 1-3 0-0 3, Herro 6-16 6-6 21, Strus 5-10 0-0 12, D.Robinson 4-8 1-1 12, Highsmith 1-1 1-4 3, Dedmon 1-3 1-2 3, O.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Oladipo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-82 16-23 111. SAN ANTONIO (101) K.Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 75, UNLV 73

SAN FRANCISCO (9-3) Hawthorne 2-8 3-5 7, Meeks 8-10 0-2 17, Roberts 7-15 0-0 17, Shabazz 5-14 4-5 17, Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Kunen 1-2 0-0 3, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0, Gigiberia 4-5 3-3 11, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-15 75. UNLV (10-1) Muoka 0-3 0-0 0, Gilbert...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68

UC DAVIS (7-4) Anigwe 3-5 2-2 8, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 2-6 3-3 8, Johnson 2-11 8-8 12, Pepper 10-21 4-7 25, Milling 1-4 0-0 3, Rocak 2-5 2-3 6, DeBruhl 1-4 2-2 4, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Lose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 21-25 68. E. WASHINGTON (5-7)
DAVIS, CA
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 67, TEXAS SOUTHERN 66, OT

Percentages: FG .371, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watson 6-10, Horton 2-5, Woods 2-10, Filmore 1-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, Robinson 2, Duke, Filmore, Horton). Turnovers: 15 (Watson 5, Horton 4, Woods 3, Elliott, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Horton 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Porterville Recorder

Vikings beat Colts in OT in biggest comeback in NFL history

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

No. 23 Gonzaga 67, BYU 58

GONZAGA (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Truong 3-7, Maxwell 2-5, Hollingsworth 1-3, Williams 0-2, Stokes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Little 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 7 (Truong 2, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Muma 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Truong 3, Stokes 2, Ejim 1,...
PROVO, UT
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55

Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 59, SAN JOSE STATE 58

Percentages: FG .458, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Cardenas 5-8, Amey 2-3, Gorener 2-3, T.Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, Amey). Turnovers: 16 (Cardenas 5, Moore 3, Diallo 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola 2, Amey, Gorener). Steals: 2 (Amey, Diallo). Technical...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy