Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93
WASHINGTON (93) Avdija 3-8 4-4 11, Kuzma 8-18 0-0 17, Porzingis 8-19 3-4 19, Kispert 3-8 0-0 7, Morris 5-9 0-0 12, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 5-12 0-0 14, Goodwin 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 36-84 12-13 93. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) Batum 3-7 0-0 8, Morris...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 111, San Antonio 101
MIAMI (111) Adebayo 11-18 0-0 22, Butler 9-15 7-10 26, Jovic 1-3 0-0 3, Herro 6-16 6-6 21, Strus 5-10 0-0 12, D.Robinson 4-8 1-1 12, Highsmith 1-1 1-4 3, Dedmon 1-3 1-2 3, O.Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Oladipo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-82 16-23 111. SAN ANTONIO (101) K.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 75, UNLV 73
SAN FRANCISCO (9-3) Hawthorne 2-8 3-5 7, Meeks 8-10 0-2 17, Roberts 7-15 0-0 17, Shabazz 5-14 4-5 17, Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Kunen 1-2 0-0 3, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0, Gigiberia 4-5 3-3 11, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-15 75. UNLV (10-1) Muoka 0-3 0-0 0, Gilbert...
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68
UC DAVIS (7-4) Anigwe 3-5 2-2 8, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 2-6 3-3 8, Johnson 2-11 8-8 12, Pepper 10-21 4-7 25, Milling 1-4 0-0 3, Rocak 2-5 2-3 6, DeBruhl 1-4 2-2 4, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Lose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 21-25 68. E. WASHINGTON (5-7)
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 67, TEXAS SOUTHERN 66, OT
Percentages: FG .371, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watson 6-10, Horton 2-5, Woods 2-10, Filmore 1-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, Robinson 2, Duke, Filmore, Horton). Turnovers: 15 (Watson 5, Horton 4, Woods 3, Elliott, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Horton 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Vikings beat Colts in OT in biggest comeback in NFL history
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk...
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Gonzaga 67, BYU 58
GONZAGA (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Truong 3-7, Maxwell 2-5, Hollingsworth 1-3, Williams 0-2, Stokes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Little 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 7 (Truong 2, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Muma 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Truong 3, Stokes 2, Ejim 1,...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 59, SAN JOSE STATE 58
Percentages: FG .458, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Cardenas 5-8, Amey 2-3, Gorener 2-3, T.Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, Amey). Turnovers: 16 (Cardenas 5, Moore 3, Diallo 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola 2, Amey, Gorener). Steals: 2 (Amey, Diallo). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
Comments / 0