Read full article on original website
Related
unl.edu
In center field
Husker faculty Craig Allen (left) and Tala Awada, both with the School of Natural Resources, stand amid a field of soybean. The duo is establishing the Network for Integrated Agricultural Resilience Research, which will study the diversity and complexity of North American farming on a scale much larger than is typically considered. For more, check out the Office of Research and Economic Development’s 2021-22 annual report.
unl.edu
Castro to debut historical thriller ‘One Brilliant Flame’
A new historical novel from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Joy Castro is a work that wears many hats: it extends her trajectory as a master thriller writer, illuminates a little-known slice of history and honors her own family background. “One Brilliant Flame,” which Castro will officially launch Jan. 11,...
Comments / 0