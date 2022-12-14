Deborah Lynn Prechtel, age 66 of Brandenburg, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 21, 1955 to the late Otis Lee and Ruth Ann Franklin Stout. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rick Stout. She is survived by…. Her husband:...

