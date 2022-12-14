Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Jan. 6 committee prepares to deliver its judgment on Donald Trump
The select panel has its final public meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon and plans to release the first components of its final report.
A U.K. high court will rule on whether a policy to deter asylum seekers is unlawful
The High Court in London is set to rule this week on a controversial British policy. It was introduced earlier this year and designed to keep migrants from traveling to the U.K. through routes that authorities say are illegal. Willem Marx has this report on what's at stake. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Politics chat: January 6 committee will take up criminal referral against Trump
The House committee investigating January 6 will take up criminal referrals against former Pres. Donald Trump on Monday. Polls show not much movement in public perception of Trump's responsibility. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage...
A century and counting: Ukraine's ongoing fight to free itself from Russia
The past century in Ukraine has been packed with monumental events — wars, famines, political upheavals. Yet there's a recurring theme that can be boiled down to a single sentence: Ukraine tries to break free from Russia, and Russia refuses to let it go. "The Russian empire started to...
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS started leaking
NASA and Russian space managers are scrambling to understand the cause of a major leak at the International Space Station. Yesterday, a Russian capsule docked to the station spewed coolant uncontrollably for hours. While NASA says the crew is safe for now, the incident raises questions about the safety of the seven people on board. From member station WMFE, Brendan Byrne explains.
China's COVID-19 surge
China's strict COVID policies have been in the news after they sparked some of the largest demonstrations there in memory. But now a very different story - analysts say the country is facing an explosion of COVID cases and could see as many as 1 million deaths from the virus by the end of next year. That's according to projections from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Experts are warning the country is about to experience the largest COVID surge in the world, with as many as 800 million cases over the next few months. It's a stunning turnaround for a country that, until a few weeks ago, was following a strict zero-COVID policy.
Kurdish forces hope U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop air strikes
The U.S. still has several hundred troops in northeastern Syria. And it has allies, mostly Kurdish militias, that have done a lot of the fighting against ISIS. But another U.S. ally, Turkey, has been conducting airstrikes against those militias. It says they're linked to Kurds in Turkey who have staged attacks. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on the standoff and how the U.S. military is in the middle.
The House panel investigating Jan. 6 prepares for its final meeting
Throughout its investigation, the January 6 committee revealed new and explosive details about what happened the day of the attack on the Capitol. Testimony was impassioned, eye-opening and often came from Republicans and former allies of former President Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: The president was extremely angry at...
Divided political parties in Tunisia unite to boycott parliamentary elections
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: People demanded freedom of speech, opportunity and a say in who governed them. Autocrats toppled in Tunisia, Egypt, then Libya. But Tunisia was the only nation to emerge with a nascent democracy - until now. Rights groups say it appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Earlier this week, a protest grew near the clocktower on the main avenue in the center of Tunis.
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
Eyeing China, Japan lifts longtime restrictions to allow major defense buildup
TOKYO — Japan has made a significant policy change to allow it to get the ability to strike other nations, a move widely seen as a major step toward rearming the nation more than seven decades since it demilitarized after World War II. As Japan's relations with China worsen...
