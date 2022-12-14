ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS started leaking

NASA and Russian space managers are scrambling to understand the cause of a major leak at the International Space Station. Yesterday, a Russian capsule docked to the station spewed coolant uncontrollably for hours. While NASA says the crew is safe for now, the incident raises questions about the safety of the seven people on board. From member station WMFE, Brendan Byrne explains.
Connecticut Public

China's COVID-19 surge

China's strict COVID policies have been in the news after they sparked some of the largest demonstrations there in memory. But now a very different story - analysts say the country is facing an explosion of COVID cases and could see as many as 1 million deaths from the virus by the end of next year. That's according to projections from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Experts are warning the country is about to experience the largest COVID surge in the world, with as many as 800 million cases over the next few months. It's a stunning turnaround for a country that, until a few weeks ago, was following a strict zero-COVID policy.
Connecticut Public

Kurdish forces hope U.S. allies will convince Turkey to stop air strikes

The U.S. still has several hundred troops in northeastern Syria. And it has allies, mostly Kurdish militias, that have done a lot of the fighting against ISIS. But another U.S. ally, Turkey, has been conducting airstrikes against those militias. It says they're linked to Kurds in Turkey who have staged attacks. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on the standoff and how the U.S. military is in the middle.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Divided political parties in Tunisia unite to boycott parliamentary elections

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: People demanded freedom of speech, opportunity and a say in who governed them. Autocrats toppled in Tunisia, Egypt, then Libya. But Tunisia was the only nation to emerge with a nascent democracy - until now. Rights groups say it appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Earlier this week, a protest grew near the clocktower on the main avenue in the center of Tunis.
Connecticut Public

Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar

We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy