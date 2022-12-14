ST. PAUL, Minn. - Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild, who held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday afternoon for their fifth straight win.Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon also scored. Sam Steel had two assists to back Filip Gustavsson in his stoppage of Ottawa's four-game winning streak with 25 saves against his former team.Mark Kastelic spoiled the shutout bid for Gustavsson with a goal early in the third period. With 1:40 left, Claude Giroux knocked in a rebound with the Senators to cut the lead to...

