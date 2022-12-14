Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four-star edge Dylan Gooden commits to Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Doc Gooden, is staying home for college. The edge rusher from Maryland announced his commitment to the Terps at the end of an official visit. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Gooden is a four-star prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He made...
Browns Jadeveon Clowney in concussion protocol, while John Johnson has a thigh contusion; Takeaways pay off
BEREA, Ohio -- The two key players that were injured in the Cleveland Browns win over the Ravens were prominent members of the defense. Both players, ironically, had some key plays in the 13-3 win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney left in the first half with a head injury and did...
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: The Decision Has Been Made on Joe Woods and Defensive Staff
The Cleveland Browns upset the division foe Baltimore Ravens 13-3 on Saturday night in a typical AFC North late December match-up. The Browns' defense was opportunistic in creating two second-half turnovers and had multiple chances to expand its lead, but kicker Cade York missed two field goals, and the Browns could only get into the end zone once. In the end, it was enough to secure the win. The Ravens would have had a chance late in the game if they had been able to capitalize on their trips to the red zone, but the Browns kept them out of the paint while Justin Tucker uncharacteristically missed a field goal and had another blocked.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0