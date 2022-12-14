Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Channels Inner Kevin Durant After Career-High 41 Points In Win Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shot the ball like Kevin Durant during Thursday's victory against the Houston Rockets. So he earned the right to act like Durant in the postgame interview. When asked when he knew he would score a career-high 41...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Thursday Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Being shorthanded didn’t stop the Miami Heat from defeating the Houston Rockets 111-108 for their third straight road win. -Tyler Herro once again came through with a big game. After scoring 35 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, he delivered the best game of his career. He finished with a career-high 41 points and a franchise-record 10 3-pointers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Magic Game
Robert Williams' making an impact at both ends of the court, the subtle help Jaylen Brown got en route to his thunderous jam, and Boston's best possession highlight the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic game. The Return of Lob Williams. On the heels of a Terrence...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
Comments / 0