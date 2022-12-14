View the original article to see embedded media. Being shorthanded didn’t stop the Miami Heat from defeating the Houston Rockets 111-108 for their third straight road win. -Tyler Herro once again came through with a big game. After scoring 35 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, he delivered the best game of his career. He finished with a career-high 41 points and a franchise-record 10 3-pointers.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO