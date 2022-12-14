ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Thursday Against Houston Rockets

View the original article to see embedded media. Being shorthanded didn’t stop the Miami Heat from defeating the Houston Rockets 111-108 for their third straight road win. -Tyler Herro once again came through with a big game. After scoring 35 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, he delivered the best game of his career. He finished with a career-high 41 points and a franchise-record 10 3-pointers.
MIAMI, FL
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Magic Game

Robert Williams' making an impact at both ends of the court, the subtle help Jaylen Brown got en route to his thunderous jam, and Boston's best possession highlight the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic game. The Return of Lob Williams. On the heels of a Terrence...
BOSTON, MA
Odds Lions Beat Jets

The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
DETROIT, MI

