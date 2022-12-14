ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Jesus' coming to earth to redeem us not a silent night

By Pastor Webb Hoggard Columnist
 3 days ago

“Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of his Christ have come, for the accuser of our brothers has been thrown down, who accuses them day and night before our God. And they have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony….” — Revelation 12:10-11

John the Revelator is traditionally believed to have also written the gospel of John. In this book discussing the life of Christ, John does not mention the birth of Jesus. He speaks metaphorically of the Logos (word) and Light entering earth and bringing the manifest presence of God, but he leaves out Mary, the manger, shepherds and wise men, and the angels singing.

However, John takes an interesting lane when discussing the birth of Jesus. He presents the story from the point of view of heaven. How did God and the angels see Christmas?

In Revelation 12, we see an epic battle form.

A woman in the air that parallels the nation of Israel, Mary and the church are attacked and chased by a red dragon, the ancient serpent. The archangel Michael fights and defeats the dragon.

Satan is then hurled to the earth, where he stays until the final judgment due to the fact that he can no longer fly. His mission until judgment is to plague the woman (the church) with fear.

But, we are told how to be safe in this horrific conflict while we await our heavenly prepared place: They triumph over him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.

We win by the victory Christ has purchased through His own life. Our only weapon is the word of our testimony. We respond to all of Satan’s lies with a confident report: “I am redeemed. I am a child of God! You are defeated, and your days are short. My God is strong and able. He will deliver us to glory, and there is nothing you can do about it!”

In Luke chapter 2, we hear about the heralds of heaven harking about victory. Heralds were ancient messengers who went from town to town carrying an important message. This particular one was to inform everyone that the war was over. Believer, the battle is already won! Satan has been defeated, and our palace is being prepared.

While we wait for our King to take his throne once and for all, don’t lose the victory. Declare to the world, “Jesus has come to be with us, and through Him, all things are possible!”

The enemy of Christmas is defeated by glad tidings of great joy!

From John’s point of view, Jesus’ entry into Bethlehem was certainly not a silent night. Anything but. Jesus’ invasion of earth to redeem all that He could was a violent night. So, let’s tell the world of our great warrior who defeats every foe. Merry Christmas, believers.

The Perquimans Weekly

